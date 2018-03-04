Tributes pour in for MASH actor David Ogden Stiers who has died at the age of 75 following cancer battle
David Ogden Stiers, a prolific actor best known for playing a surgeon on television series MASH, has died at the age of 75.
The actor’s agent Mitchell Stubbs confirmed in an email on Saturday night that Stiers had died after battling bladder cancer. No additional details were provided.
In addition to playing the pompous Major Charles Winchester III on MASH, beginning in its sixth season, Stiers also did voice acting in several Disney films.
He voiced the character of Cogsworth in the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast and played characters in Lilo & Stitch and Pocahontas.
He was also the voice of an announcer in George Lucas’ 1971 feature directorial debut, THX 1138.
Stiers received two Emmy nominations for his work on MASH. He had more than 150 film and television credits.
Fans have been paying tribute to the star on Twitter:
Good night, Major Winchester.— Monkey of Wrath (@VitruvianMonkey) March 4, 2018
RIP, David Ogden Stiers. pic.twitter.com/LcF5ADfJrc
Rest in peace, David Ogden Stiers. So much amazing work (Star Trek, Frasier, MASH, Mary Tyler Moore, Perry Mason), but first and foremost he was the sound of a generation's childhood. pic.twitter.com/spH7iVfd64— Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) March 4, 2018
R.I.P David Ogden Stiers you were such a wonderful actor that brought joy and laughter to your fans, family and friends 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/yfqfPwUCk6— Jessica Pedley (@Jesspedley1) March 4, 2018
Very sorry to hear of actor David Ogden Stiers' passing. The actor, best known for his work on "M*A*S*H," gave a truly memorable performance in #StarTrek TNG's "Half a Life," partnered with the ever-lovely Majel Barrett. pic.twitter.com/cp60gSTSsR— TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) March 4, 2018
#DavidOgdenStiers was a client when I was an agent. He was very kind, dryly funny unlike anyone else I have known. Life was fizzier with him. We were honored to have seen him work, a phrase which I hope would have pleased him and know would have made him tease me ceaselessly.— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) March 4, 2018
I know most people will remember #DavidOgdenStiers for M*A*S*H or Beauty And The Beast, but to me he will always be Lane's dad in Better Off Dead. #RIP pic.twitter.com/8pZpkyDLcK— Enty (@entylawyer) March 4, 2018
Press Association