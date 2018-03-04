Entertainment TV News

Sunday 4 March 2018

Tributes pour in for MASH actor David Ogden Stiers who has died at the age of 75 following cancer battle

 

Cast members of M.A.S.H., from front left Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers (AP Photo/Huynh, File)
By Associated Press Reporter

David Ogden Stiers, a prolific actor best known for playing a surgeon on television series MASH, has died at the age of 75.

The actor’s agent Mitchell Stubbs confirmed in an email on Saturday night that Stiers had died after battling bladder cancer. No additional details were provided.

Actor David Ogden Stiers attends a special screening and panel discussion of 'Beauty and the Beast' to celebrate the animated film's 25th anniversary, May 9, 2016 at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
In addition to playing the pompous Major Charles Winchester III on MASH, beginning in its sixth season, Stiers also did voice acting in several Disney films.

He voiced the character of Cogsworth in the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast and played characters in Lilo & Stitch and Pocahontas.

He was also the voice of an announcer in George Lucas’ 1971 feature directorial debut, THX 1138.

Stiers received two Emmy nominations for his work on MASH.  He had more than 150 film and television credits.

Fans have been paying tribute to the star on Twitter:

