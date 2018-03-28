The residents of Carrigstown are about to reach breaking point as Karen starts to go off the rails, leading to a tragic event that is sure to have long-lasting consequences for everyone.

The residents of Carrigstown are about to reach breaking point as Karen starts to go off the rails, leading to a tragic event that is sure to have long-lasting consequences for everyone.

Tragic event in store on Fair City as Sean's rejection sees Karen 'hit self-destruct'

Karen (Kate Gilmore) has been on the warpath since she was rejected by Sean (Ryan Andrews).

Her mother Aoife wants to go to Belfast and is hoping Robbie will come with her, following their fling which left his wife Carol (Aisling O'Neill) fuming. Karen realises that Carol has been using her to ensure Robbie stays put and the pair end up in a scuffle.

Karen is stunned to learn from Carol of Aoife's plan to go to Belfast

Karen accidentally cuts Carol across the face, drawing blood, and she flees the Station bar, horrified. Karen, on a mission to fix her life, throws her phone away.

Things go from bad to worse for her when she runs into Oisin. Oisin (Stephen Ball) had already angered Sean when he told him that Karen deserves everything she has got, but he gets more than he bargained for when Karen flies into a rage and throws a pair of scissors at him.

Not learning from her mistakes, Karen later blows a kiss at Wayne (Victor Burke), after the pair had already shared a kiss in Sunday night's episode. Wayne's wife Orla (Sorcha Furlong) is infuriated by Karen's behaviour and publicly calls her a slut in the Station.

They end up facing off in the pub toilets but move apart after Kerri-Ann (Jenny Dixon) walks in.

It all comes to a head when Karen saunters over to Kerri-Ann's husband Decco (David O'Sullivan) and kisses him.

Enraged, Kerri-Ann throws a drink in Karen's face and she quickly returns the favour. "She's hit self-destruct following on from her rejection from Sean and she feels she's got nothing left to lose," said actress Kate Gilmore of her character's behaviour.

Fair City airs tonight at 8pm on RTE One

Herald