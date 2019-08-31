PAT Kenny has revealed that he has to keep working even at the age of 71 as unlike younger broadcasters he’s a freelancer who does not have a huge pension.

PAT Kenny has revealed that he has to keep working even at the age of 71 as unlike younger broadcasters he’s a freelancer who does not have a huge pension.

'Trade off is between getting paid better versus security' - Pat Kenny on why he has to keep working at 71

But the legendary broadcaster admits there may soon come a day when he has had enough.

“I’m full belt ahead with three hours on weekday mornings for much of the year on Newstalk,” he tells the Sunday World. “I’m enjoying that mix and when I stop enjoying it I will have another look.

“I’ve already cut back a bit. I’m not doing a weekly show on Virgin Media. I’m doing an occasional debate, it suits me down to the ground.”

Some TV executives have been accused of ageism after Mark Cagney (63) did not have his contract renewed after 20 years hosting Ireland AN on Virgin Media.

“I don’t know whether he left or…I was told a few minutes ago he was getting up at a quarter past three in the morning,” he muses.

He admits that staff members in RTE are required to retire at the age of 65, but points out many of them will be walking away with nice pensions.

“It’s one of the I suppose the deals that people do,” he reflects. “Most of the broadcasters I know are freelance. So whether you’re Larry Gogan or until recently Gay Byrne working on Lyric and doing his programmes on television, you just keep working until you no longer can or the public stop wanting you.

“When you’re on staff the deal is you get hopefully a good wage and a very generous pension at the end of the day, that’s the deal, so you have security.

“The trade off is between perhaps working longer, perhaps getting better paid versus security and all of the things that being in pensionable employment can give. Some people opt for that, some people take the other way.”

Pat, Gay and Ryan at The Late Late Show 50th anniversary in 2012

He himself is freelance and when he was in RTE for 40 years he was only not staff for two of them, so he was not entitled to a private sector pension.

He adds: “I think it’s just the rules of the scheme. They could change those rules. The government is moving the old age pension upwards, so I can see a situation where there will be a push to push the retirement age.”

Without naming names he also stresses that because some broadcasters are freelance as they need big salaries to make up for pension shortfalls.

“Whenever this debate comes up, if someone offers you 200 grand to do two hours a week, would you say yes or no, everyone says ‘yes, of course I’ll do it’,” he surmises.

“RTE will obviously be soul searching in terms of their own budgetary challenges at the moment. What that will involve, there will certainly be cuts of some kind whether that’s in high profile salaries or whether it’s in the actual services that RTE provide.

“Dee Forbes (RTE Director General) has said that something has to give, with everything going online, streaming, advertising migrating onto the satellite platforms, it’s a very challenging time for RTE.”

Online Editors