Toy Show is worth €250k in advertising revenue for RTE

RTE’s Late Late Toy Show is worth at least €258,000 in advertising revenue to the cash-strapped station.

RTE’s Late Late Toy Show is worth at least €258,000 in advertising revenue to the cash-strapped station.

One of the most lucrative revenue spinners for the national broadcaster, it

attracts an average audience of more than 1.55

million, which makes up a 72pc share of available viewers.

Traditionally the most-watched programme of the year, 88pc of Irish children tuned in last year to see Ryan Tubridy donning his festive jumper. This year will be his 11th fronting it.

streams

This year, RTE Sales offers a “platinum package” for €78,500, which gives companies the first spot in the first TV ad break while also featuring on the RTE Player, with an estimated 150,000 streams.

Last year, the platinum package was available for €55,000, with companies paying extra to be featured on the digital platform.

However, a spokeswoman for RTE said the package had not increased from last year’s figure, as its sales department had just bundled TV together with digital for this year’s package.

Commenting on its popularity among advertisers, she added: “It’s the number one programme for RTE and it’s one of those programmes where the whole family sit down together to watch it every year.”

A “gold package” is currently available for €59,500 which offers advertisers the first spot in the second break on TV and online.

A “premium package” at €57,000 gives companies a spot in the third break.

When it comes to the coveted “one for everyone in the audience” prize give-away, RTE charges a media fee of €10,000.

The prize sponsor must also provide 230 prizes at a value of €150 each for the lucky audience members.

Online Editors