Tommy trounces Tubridy in weekend TV show ratings

Tommy Tiernan has inched ahead of Ryan Tubridy in the battle for RTÉ’s weekend viewers after clocking up 22,000 more audience members than the chat-show host.

Funnyman Tommy, whose show has been extended by an extra six weeks into April, pulled in an impressive 453,000 viewers for last Saturday’s programme, compared with 431,000 recorded for Friday’s Late Late Show on March 12.

His programme featured a gripping interview with Eamon Dunphy, alongside singer Tolu Makay and poet Felispeaks alongside mental health professional Joe Slattery.

In direct contrast to most of RTÉ’s other heavily-produced shows, Tiernan goes into every interview completely ‘cold’ meaning he has no idea of who his guest will be.

Featuring a mixture of well-known faces and members of the public with interesting stories, his Saturday night programme has become ‘destination viewing’ for the weekend.

Thanks to his incisive interviewing style, his Saturday night show has consistently performed strongly for RTÉ since coming back in January.

Despite the increased competition from a plethora of streaming services, he regularly pulls in over 400,000 viewers.

His February 6 show featuring Brian O’Driscoll and actor Stephen Rea claimed a 34pc share, the equivalent of 431,000 viewers. On February 13, some 411,000 tuned in to watch author Marian Keyes, Dublin zookeeper Gerry Creighton and musician Dave Balfe.

On February 20, his show with singer Philomena Begley and actress Helen Behan pulled in 427,000 viewers which represented a 36pc share of the available audience.

Now in its fifth season, the pandemic has meant that Tiernan has not been able to tour or perform live for the past 12 months, making him far more available for TV work.

His final show will air on Saturday April 17 before taking a rest for the summer months.

However, inside sources say his programme will almost certainly be green-lit with another season, given its huge success and the current cessation of the live ents industry.

Meanwhile, tomorrow night will see Ryan Tubridy hosting a St Patrick’s Day-themed programme, featuring a range of our bests-known musicians including The Corrs, Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains and Clannad.

Actor Brendan Gleeson will also feature on the special broadcast.

