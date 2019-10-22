Tommy Tiernan gets prime-time Saturday night slot on RTÉ as Ray D'Arcy Show takes a break from December

RTE is shortening Ray D'Arcy's weekend run and introducing a new Saturday night prime-time slot for Tommy Tiernan, starting on January 4, the Herald can reveal.

The station is also seeking €120,000 sponsorship for the comic's high-profile slot.

D'Arcy, whose €450,000 salary makes him the second highest-paid broadcaster in the organisation, has been at the centre of speculation in recent times about the future of his TV show.

Now the Herald can reveal his run of chat shows will take a break in December and he will be replaced by Tiernan from January 4 as the comedian takes over the coveted 9.30pm slot with a 10-episode run.

The funnyman's chat show, which had an average audience of more than 300,000 over the summer, will run until the middle of March.

D'Arcy's Saturday show attracted similar ratings.

Described by RTE as a "master of improvisation and thinking on his feet", a publicity blurb said that Tiernan's series has produced "many water-cooler moments", including memorable chats with U2's Adam Clayton and actor Barry Keoghan. It sees him interviewing celebrities without knowing in advance who will appear on his show.

It is understood a new Saturday night programme featuring a female presenter has also gone into pre-production, with five different presenters - including Kathryn Thomas - being invited to screen-test for the 2020 show.

However, it is one of a number of options being considered by the broadcaster as it looks at different formats for the slot.

When asked about RTE's weekend schedule shuffle, a spokesperson insisted that D'Arcy would still be returning next year. However, his prime-time slot will not run now until later in the year, with autumn mooted for a possible return.

She added they were "very happy" with his show's performance and he would continue forming an important part of the TV schedule.

D'Arcy returned with the fifth series of his show on September 14 and it was expected to run into 2020.

However, in a clear sign changes were afoot, his show's run has been cut short in recent times. In 2018, the chat show ran until the end of May before finishing up for the summer.

Earlier this year, it finished at the end of March and was replaced then by Tiernan's show a few weeks later.

The former Today FM presenter recently revealed he was open to taking a pay cut if RTE was to ask for a salary sacrifice from its top talent.

Responding to persistent rumours his Saturday night TV show is in danger of being cancelled by RTE, D'Arcy recently said "that's not going to happen".

"I'm back this year and I'll be back again next year. I have renewed my contract. It's all fine," he said.

"We got criticised in the first year. Some of it was justified and some of it wasn't. It was an apprenticeship on air, which is hard. I'm way more comfortable now."

