Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Ted Lasso returns, the story of PornHub and RTÉ’s new comedy-drama series

Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.

The Dry

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Shiv’s return home to Dublin has gone from bad to worse, and in the aftermath of a bad-tempered family meeting, she makes a rash decision she will quickly regret. With Roisin Gallagher, Moe Dunford, Ciarán Hinds.

Ted Lasso

AppleTV+, streaming now

A saccharin-infused season three awaits! Hey, at least Roy Keane — sorry — Kent finally seems a bit happier in himself now that he’s part of the coaching team and found a bit of love in his life. With Hannah Waddingham.

Champions League Live

Virgin Media Two, 7pm

Only a miracle will stop Liverpool from tumbling out of the Champions League tonight as they face Real Madrid at the Bernabéu, trailing 2-5 from the first leg. Kick-off at 8pm.

Money Shot: The PornHub Story

Netflix, streaming now

Sure listen, it was only a matter of time. On a positive note — the “adult entertainment platform” has gone from allegations of trafficking to a new wave of censorship for performers making consensual porn.

The Piano

Channel 4, 9pm

A concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall will decide who wins the competition, so the remaining pianists rehearse and prepare before walking out to a packed house in one of the world’s great music stages. With Claudia Winkleman.

The Elephant Man

BBC2, 12.05am

When Victorian surgeon Frederick Treves discovers a severely deformed young man who’s being kept in appalling conditions and exhibited in a freak show, he undertakes his rehabilitation, and a friendship blossoms. John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins star, David Lynch directs.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Netflix, streaming now

One could claim that this plane didn’t simply “disappear”, but that’s how conspiracy theories get started. Keeping with the facts, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip — a red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 on board. Shortly after takeoff on a calm night in 2014, MH370 vanished from the radar. This shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner sparked riots, plunged families into a nightmare, and generated a global search for elusive answers. Set across seven countries, this RAW docu-series uses archive to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It’s a story rife with shadowy figures and official silence — moreover, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost.

Luther: The Falling Sun

Netflix, streaming now

First, we had the seemingly endless TV series, and now Idris Elba (below) has somehow managed to find the time to bring Luther to the realm of movies. In short, this is the epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film, focusing on a grisly serial killer terrorising London. Unsurprisingly, the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job — by any means necessary. This cinematic variation also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Real Madrid: Until The End

AppleTV+, streaming now

This documentary has unprecedented access to a legendary club on the brink of collapse, boasting such players as Benzema, Modric, and Hazard. Sadly, it also seems to have an over-reliance on David Beckham’s imposing forehead and mechanical tones as he appears to front proceedings.

Faraway

Netflix, streaming now

If you were desperately seeking an updated variation of Shirley Valentine, seek no more. Complete with a despondent husband, a grating daughter, a sun-drenched island, and a hairy local man.

Outlast

Netflix, streaming now

When Channel 4’s Hunted meets Netflix’s Run For The Money in the Alaskan outback.