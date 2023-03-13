Today’s can’t-miss picks for TV, AppleTV+ and Netflix: Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s surrogacy journey and Paula Yates’ tragic story

Here are some of our top picks to help you get through Monday.

Oscars 2023

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Irish talent netted a record 14 Oscar nominations this year, and The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin were in the hunt for major honours. In this highlights package from Sunday night’s Academy Awards, we find out how they got on.

Read More

​Paula

Channel 4, 9pm

New two-part documentary charting the life of Paula Yates, the TV presenter who had high-profile relationships with rock stars Bob Geldof and Michael Hutchence and died at just 41 of a heroin overdose.

Brian and Arthur: A Very Modern Family

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

​Documentary following celebrity couple Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s attempts to become parents through surrogacy.

Molly’s Game

TG4, 9.30pm

Biopic starring Idris Elba and Jessica Chastain (above) as Molly Bloom, a skier whose Olympic dreams were shattered by injury, but who then discovered a hidden flair for running high-stakes poker games. With Kevin Costner.

Don’t Look Now

BBC2, 11.15pm

​Nicolas Roeg’s classic 1970s thriller stars Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland as Joan and Laura Baxter, an English couple who come to Venice to recover from the tragic death of their young daughter, and find instead eerie reflections of the past.

Video of the Day

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Netflix, streaming now

One could claim that this plane didn’t simply “disappear”, but that’s how conspiracy theories get started. Keeping with the facts, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip — a red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 on board. Shortly after takeoff on a calm night in 2014, MH370 vanished from the radar. This shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner sparked riots, plunged families into a nightmare, and generated a global search for elusive answers. Set across seven countries, this RAW docu-series uses archive to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It’s a story rife with shadowy figures and official silence — moreover, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost.

Luther: The Falling Sun

Netflix, streaming now

First, we had the seemingly endless TV series, and now Idris Elba (below) has somehow managed to find the time to bring Luther to the realm of movies. In short, this is the epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film, focusing on a grisly serial killer terrorising London. Unsurprisingly, the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job — by any means necessary. This cinematic variation also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Real Madrid: Until The End

AppleTV+, streaming now

This documentary has unprecedented access to a legendary club on the brink of collapse, boasting such players as Benzema, Modric, and Hazard. Sadly, it also seems to have an over-reliance on David Beckham’s imposing forehead and mechanical tones as he appears to front proceedings.

Faraway

Netflix, streaming now

If you were desperately seeking an updated variation of Shirley Valentine, seek no more. Complete with a despondent husband, a grating daughter, a sun-drenched island, and a hairy local man.

Outlast

Netflix, streaming now

When Channel 4’s Hunted meets Netflix’s Run For The Money in the Alaskan outback.