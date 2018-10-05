Halloween has not yet happened, but plans for Christmas are already well underway out in Donnybrook ahead of this year's Late Late Toy Show.

Time to stock up on Coke and Tayto – we have a date for the Late Late Toy Show

The annual celebration of children's musical performance and, of course, toys proves to be the biggest show on Irish TV in recent years. Last year it topped teh list of the Top 20 most watched shows in the country drawing a huge average audience of 1.35m and a 70 per cent share of the audience on the night of December 1.

Auditions for musical acts are held months in advance and tickets to the show itself are like gold dust.

Host Ryan Tubridy has revealed he has had several costume fittings for the highly anticipated and closely guarded secret opening musical number.

And, speaking on his radio show on RTE Radio 1, he also revealed that this year's show will be broadcast on November 30.

He said, “I had to try on my particular outfit this week that will be featuring on the opening of the Toy Show on November the 30th and that means Christmas is in the heads of a lot of people already.”

Restaurants and events across the country on the night may as well shut up shop and cancel.

Online Editors