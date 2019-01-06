'Thought of dancing makes me a little bit sick,' says Jennifer Zamparelli as Dancing with the Stars kicks off

Speaking ahead of the first episode of Dancing with the Stars tonight, the RTE presenter said nerves are prefacing her first night presenting the hit TV show.

"I'm extremely nervous about falling down the stairs for some reason. I know the celebrities have to dance on the night, but those stairs are frightening in 6in heels," she said.

"I'm dancing for the opening of the show as well and thinking about it makes me a little bit sick. It's so scary but great fun to be part of the group dance. I get a teeny-tiny taster as to what the celebrities are going through and I have to say they are much braver than me. The costume is tiny too, so hopefully nothing falls out!"

Usually performing alongside her 2fm Breakfast Republic co-host Bernard O'Shea, she has since developed an 'out of sight, out of mind' approach thanks to her new Westlife co-star. "Working with Nicky Byrne is a dream," she said, "because he left me a bottle of bubbles in my dressing room today to wish me good luck so he's the best boy."

And on what mindful techniques she is practising to de-stress before the red light comes on, she says: "Everyone is asking me what I'm doing to try to calm my nerves and the answer is not a thing. I'm really trying to enjoy every minute. It's a huge production and the crew are so sound and lovely to work with. I feel very honoured to be part of it and just hope I don't mess it up."

Meanwhile, the celebrity and professional dancer pairings for the new series have been revealed ahead of the show's return to RTE One tonight at 6.30pm.

Munster and Ireland rugby legend Peter Stringer has been paired with Ksenia Zsikhotska. Fashion stylist Darren Kennedy will dance with the reigning Dancing with the Stars champion, Karen Byrne. Mrs Brown's Boys star Eilish O'Carroll is taking to the floor with Ryan McShane. Actor Johnny Ward has been paired with Emily Barker. Singer Cliona Hagan has teamed up with Robert Rowinski to compete for the glitterball trophy. All-Ireland-winning Dublin footballer Denis Bastick will dance with the 2017 champion, Valeria Milova.

The Young Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe is hoping the tutelage and training of Kai Widdrington will take her far in the competition. Comedian Fred Cooke's professional dance partner is Giulia Dotta. Presenter Mairead Ronan is joining John Edward Nolan on the dancefloor and Fair City favourite Clelia Murphy's dance partner is Vitali Kozmin.

Model and former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter is still one of the favourites to win the show at 4/1 despite the fact she suffered a setback when her dance partner, Curtis Pritchard, was injured during an attack on St Stephen's Day in the UK. His injured knee has ruled him out of the competition, at least for the time being. His replacement is Australian choreographer Trent Whiddon, who was previously paired with Pixie Lott on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

The former Miss World contestant told reporters that Whiddon had saved the day. "I feel really lucky to get the opportunity to learn from two amazing professional dancers now," she said. "Trent and I are getting on so well already and we've hit the ground running and will make the most of every rehearsal we have before our first performance together."

Sunday Independent