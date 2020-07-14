| 13.1°C Dublin

This year's IFTA nominations prove Ireland is teeming with talent – despite one glaring omission

Paul Whitington

Saoirse Ronan, who has already won nine IFTAs, is nominated this year for her turn in Greta Gerwig's Little Women

Saoirse Ronan, who has already won nine IFTAs, is nominated this year for her turn in Greta Gerwig&rsquo;s Little Women (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

If the aim of IFTA’s nomination announcement was to attract attention through controversy, they’ve done brilliantly.

Produced by Irish company Element and co-directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People was the TV event of the lockdown, a superbly conceived and executed adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel that would, in other years, have massively boosted Sligo tourism. A shoo-in for a bag of IFTAs, you’d think, particularly when you consider the performances of its stars, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Not so, unfortunately. Though Normal People started screening in April, and the IFTA nominations were only announced this morning, the series was too late for consideration apparently, and will have to wait till 2021 to get patted on the back. Element and co may not be too upset, however, as they’re sure to get showered in BAFTAs.

