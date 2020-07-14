If the aim of IFTA’s nomination announcement was to attract attention through controversy, they’ve done brilliantly.

Produced by Irish company Element and co-directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People was the TV event of the lockdown, a superbly conceived and executed adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel that would, in other years, have massively boosted Sligo tourism. A shoo-in for a bag of IFTAs, you’d think, particularly when you consider the performances of its stars, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Not so, unfortunately. Though Normal People started screening in April, and the IFTA nominations were only announced this morning, the series was too late for consideration apparently, and will have to wait till 2021 to get patted on the back. Element and co may not be too upset, however, as they’re sure to get showered in BAFTAs.

Read More

Meanwhile, the IFTA nominations are further confused by the fact that there were no awards in 2019: to account for that, the film awards have been split into 2019 and 2020 categories. Among them lurk the usual IFTA suspects. Saoirse Ronan, who has by my count already won nine IFTAs, is nominated again for her superb turn in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, and may win again despite stiff competition from Sarah Greene, Jessie Buckley and talented newcomer Aisling Franciosi.

The Best Actor in Film IFTA ought to be between Tom Vaughn-Lawlor for his harrowing turn in the domestic drama Rialto, and Liam Neeson, who delivered his best performance in years opposite Leslie Manville in Ordinary Love. In the supporting actor roles, Stephen Rea, another IFTA regular, is up for his twinkle-eyed turn as a cunning peasant in Lance Daly’s famine drama Black 47, and really should win.

Expand Close Liam Neeson as Tom and Lesley Manville as Joan in Ordinary Love. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liam Neeson as Tom and Lesley Manville as Joan in Ordinary Love.

The excellent Sarah Greene is nominated again in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama category, for Dublin Murders, and ought to win something so perhaps will prevail here. She may even be given the nod over Saoirse in the Best Film Actress category for her brilliant portrayal of a homeless woman in Roddy Doyle and Paddy Breathnach’s Rosie.

Expand Close Killian Scott and Sarah Green in Dublin Murders / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Killian Scott and Sarah Green in Dublin Murders

That film is the strongest awards contender in the Best Film of 2019 categories, and is likely to edge out competition from Black ‘47, Float Like a Butterfly, Hole in the Ground and The Dig. The 2020 Best Film award looks tighter, with Ordinary Love and the Irish language famine drama Arracht the frontrunners facing serious competition from Calm with Horses, Extra Ordinary and A Bump Along the Way. I was a big fan of Dating Amber, David Freyne’s delightful gay coming-of-age comedy set in a small 1990s midlands town, but it was released at the start of June so probably missed the IFTA deadline as well.

In the documentary award I would love to see Feargal Ward’s superb Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid win, though Ross Whitaker’s acclaimed profile of Katie Taylor will also be in with a shout.

Expand Close The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid

In the TV acting categories, Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders) will have to battle with Niamh Algar (The Virtues), Ruth Negga (Preacher), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) and Jessie Buckley (The Woman in White), with Buckley and Algar also nominated in the Actress in a Supporting Role in Drama category for their fine work in Chernobyl and Pure respectively. And while Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Richard Dormer (Fortitude), Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes) and Andrew Scott (Black Mirror) are among the contenders for the Actor in a Lead Role in Drama category. I’d love to see Adrian Dunbar win for his compelling portrayal of the jolly, avuncular, conflicted and quite possibly corrupt Superintendent Ted Hastings in Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty.

Expand Close Vicky McClure with Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty (World Productions/BBC One/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vicky McClure with Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty (World Productions/BBC One/PA)

It’s easy to make fun of the IFTAs, whether because of the squiffy crowd that chatted infamously over the award presentations during the live broadcast of the 2014 event (I was among the happy attendees) or the tendency to dangle award carrots to attract big names. But organising an awards ceremony was never going to be easy in a country this size, and since its inception in 2003, the IFTAs has helped celebrate and encourage film and television in a nation that, as this year’s nominations prove, is teeming with acting, writing and directing talent. Like most other awards ceremonies at the moment, this year’s IFTAs will occur virtually, probably in September, but the organisation is planning to return to a real-life, gongs and booze awards event in 2021.