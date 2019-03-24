Mum of three Mairead Ronan has been crowned the queen of Dancing With the Stars 2019.

'This time last year I was 20 weeks pregnant - I never thought I would be lifting the Glitterball Trophy' - emotional Mairead wins Dancing with the Stars

In a final that didn’t hold back on the glitz and the glam, Mairead swept the boards and ended up the favourite with the audience at home.

An emotional Mairead (38), who danced with partner John Nolan, said that she was stunned to be named the winner.

"This night last year I was sitting where my parents are sitting now. I was 20 weeks pregnant supporting Anna Geary.

"I never ever thought that a year later I would be on this dancefloor lifting the glitterball trophy!"

The RTE presenter faced beat off competition from country singer Cliona Hagan and Love/Hate actor Johnny Ward in the grand final of the show.

Mairead Ronan and John Nolan during the Final of Dancing With The Stars

Mairead was criticised by judge Lorraine Barry last week who said she was not "sexy" enough during the vibe.

But this week the couple clocked up near perfect scores.

Opening the show Ronan and Nolan danced the judges' choice of the Charleston for a score of 29.

For their second dance, Ronan and Nolan danced their favourite dance of the series, their Contemporary routine, for another full score of 30.

But for their third and final dance, their showdance, presenter Mairéad Ronan and professional partner John Nolan channelled the Golden Age of Hollywood and scooped a maximum score of 30 from the judges.

Julian Benson said it was "a Broadway blockbuster routine", and compared the couple to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

Westlife performing with the Pro Dancers during the Final of Dancing With The Stars . NO FEE FOR REPRO/kobpix

Meanwhile it was commiserations for the runners up actor Johnny Ward and Emily Barker and country star Cliona Hagan and her partner Robert Rowinski.

“Emily paid tribute to partner Johnny saying she thought she was lucky to have worked with someone as professional as Johnny during the series

Cliona thanked everyone from cast to crew, gracious in defeat.

It was certainly a night to remember for all involved as Westlife made their Irish debut since reforming as a band, performing Hello My Love with the professional dancers.

Online Editors