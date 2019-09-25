Retired footballer Kevin Kilbane will take to the ice rink early next year on Dancing On Ice.

'This is going to be a massive challenge for me' - Kevin Kilbane confirms he'll be on Dancing on Ice

Kilbane, who played for the Republic of Ireland national team, joins TV presenter Michael Barrymore and Love Island's Maura Higgins in the series.

Announcing his part in the ITV ice skating show, he told Talksport Radio: "I am going on as a total novice.

"I'm starting from scratch here.

"This is going to be a massive challenge for me.

"I've been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let's just see how this one goes."

Kilbane, 42, won 110 caps for the Republic, and has also played for English clubs Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Sunderland.

He retired from professional football in 2012 and, now a pundit, he has presented for RTE Sport, Match Of The Day, BBC Radio 5 Live and Newstalk radio.

This comes just a day after Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins confirmed she will don her skates for the show.

The Longford model and entertainer Michael Barrymore were the first celebrities unveiled yesterday for the series, which will air early next year and will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The 28-year-old said she is "more excited than scared" about the challenge facing her and admitted she is quite competitive.

Maura came in fourth place on this year’s Love Island with Curtis Pritchard and, since the show ended, she has landed a minor role on This Morning as a presenter.

"I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all. I’m up for the challenge," Maura said.

"I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive, so I think that will drive me."

Maura, who became one of Love Island’s most popular islanders when she arrived in the villa this year, will follow in the footsteps of last year’s Love Island contestant Wes Nelson, who took part in the ice skating series.

The brunette will be hoping to emulate the success of Wes, who finished runner-up on the series behind James Jordan.

Meanwhile, entertainer Barrymore will be putting his skates on to make his TV comeback after he was also signed up for the new series.

Appearing via video message on ITV’s This Morning, Barrymore said: "I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the Dancing On Ice line-up for 2020.

"I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited... it’s performance time!"

A further nine celebrities will be confirmed for the Dancing On Ice line-up in the coming days.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that John Barrowman, who competed on the ice-skating show in 2006, will replace Jason Gardiner on the judging panel.

He will join judges Jayne Torvill, Christoper Dean and Ashley Banjo.

PA Media