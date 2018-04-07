Kerry woman Nora Kelly celebrated her ninetieth birthday on the Late Late Show last night, winning the hearts of viewers as she introduced her huge family.

This Irish Mammy captured viewers' hearts as she celebrated 90th birthday on Late Late

The mother of nineteen from Killarney, Co.Kerry, joked that she thought her twelfth child would be her last only to go on and have seven more.

“I thought it was my last. Number 12,” she said before admitting that it was “tough” raising so many kids in such a small home. “I did have a small house. My husband John built a five bedroom house.” She said.

Along with nineteen children who now range between the ages of 47 and 67, there are also 58 grandchildren in the family, along with a further 16 great grandchildren. Youngest child Laura said having so many sisters growing up felt like she had extra mothers to look after her.

She said, “From my perspective, I’m the youngest, I don’t think anyone was spoilt but I do think I was treated with more mothers than I deserved”. Eamon, who is Nora’s eldest child said he had a great childhood and that his mother was a great provider.

The inspirational mother told the audience she was “very proud of them and I love every one of them”.

Online Editors