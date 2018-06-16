Things could get awkward for Love Island lothario Adam as his ex's best friend is villa bound
Love Island newcomer Ellie Brown is reportedly planning an explosive confrontation with Adam Collard when she enters the villa.
The 20-year-old blonde will be shaking up the show when she and Zara McDermott arrive at the villa on tonight's show.
Ellie is reportedly furious with the personal trainer after he said the reason he split with his ex, Claudia Proctor - one of her close friends - was because of her 'insecurity'.
A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "She's not happy about him blaming her friend's insecurities as his reasons for dumping her, so will definitely pull him up about that from the off."
So far on the show, Adam has dumped Kendall Rae-Knight for Rosie Williams, but he left the lawyer infuriated when he made a move on Megan Barton Hanson, though he and Rosie now seem to be back on track.
Adam - who had a tattoo of Claudia's initials shortly before they split - previously blamed his ex-girlfriend's "insecurity" for their break-up.
He said: "It was a lot of insecurities on her end. We had our differences.
"I get quite a bit of attention because of the way I look and Instagram is a big thing."
