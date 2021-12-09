‘They wouldn’t know a Joshua Tree from an Achtung Baby’ – Dave Fanning on Inhaler playing his new live show from Whelan’s

You would have thought that having a surname like ‘Hewson’ would be a huge bonus in the tight-knit Irish music industry.

But RTÉ’s Dave Fanning said that having a famous parent can often go against you as sometimes you have to work harder to prove yourself.

The well-known music broadcaster is currently fronting a new music show on Virgin Media called Fanning at Whelan’s and his first episode features Inhaler, the band fronted by Elijah Hewson (22), aka Bono’s son. Already making a big impact on the music scene, last July saw them scoring a number one with their debut album It Won’t Always be Like This.

Filmed in the famous Wexford Street pub, Fanning at Whelan’s sees the presenter come full-circle in his career given that his vintage Fanning Sessions featured a young U2 for RTÉ radio back in 1979.

“Inhaler are this really tight, good-looking band and the success they’ve had this year is more than any other Irish act. They seem to be very level-headed,” he said.

“They brought out their album in the second part of the year, they’ve toured America and England and it went to number one in the UK and Ireland. So it’s not just their talent or the connection; they’ve done everything right and it’s worked out for them.

“Plus there’s a bunch of people who wouldn’t know a Joshua Tree from an Achtung Baby and they are obsessed with Inhaler; this is a different age group.”

The RTÉ personality also said there was no issue fronting a show for a rival TV station, given that he has worked for the national broadcaster for over 40 years on contract. This also means that he does not have to retire at the age of 65 like other well-known personalities who are RTÉ staff members.

“I’m not staffed with RTÉ so I can work for whoever I like. I worked for American television about 12 years ago and I did stuff for Virgin radio after meeting Richard Branson over here. I also did things for the BBC and Channel 4 before,” he said.

The new show, supported by Guinness, will feature performances from 30 rising stars including Allie Sherlock, The Zen Arcade and Tolu Mackay, as well as interviews from established artists like Noel Hogan from the Cranberries. With many bands relying on social media to build their following now, this show gives them their first opportunity to appear on national TV.

Watch Fanning at Whelan’s on Virgin Media One at 10pm on Saturdays and Thursdays on Virgin Media Two at 11.30pm