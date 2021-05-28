‘These people had no one else to turn to, so they opened up to Gay Byrne’

To anyone over, say, 40, the lilting, giddy strains of the The Gay Byrne Show’s signature theme will instantly evoke sleepy weekday mornings in a very different Ireland.

Between 1973 and 1998, Byrne’s programme was a cornerstone of the national experience, a sounding board for a rapidly evolving society and a conduit for people whose experiences did not neatly elide with the nationalist Catholic ethos.

Over those decades, tens of thousands of people put pen to paper to describe their lives to Byrne and unload their worries.

Some were light-hearted, whimsical observations on sport or the weather, but others detailed the sad and even tragic circumstances of people trapped in unhappy marriages, victims of institutional abuse and those stigmatised by a repressed and judgemental society.

Byrne read some of them on the radio, sparking fierce debate and nudging a reluctant hierarchy towards tolerance and change.

These letters have been kept and archived by RTE, and form the centrepiece of a new TV documentary, Dear Gay, which will be shown next week.

Byrne died in November, 2019, but only now is the extent of his legacy becoming clear.

To all appearances, an affable and unthreatening suburban man, he had no interest in upholding the social status quo: time and again he ignored his superiors in RTÉ by tackling uncomfortable issues and highlighting problems the State would have us believe didn’t exist.

And on The Late Late and his radio show, he provided society’s outcasts with a platform. As feminist activist Nell McCafferty says in the documentary, “he was our microphone, our loudhailer”.

Maura Connolly, who worked as Byrne’s special assistant for over 30 years, explains how the letters became such a powerful part of the programme.

“When the radio show started in 1973, there was a lot of to-ing and fro-ing between it and The Late Late,” Connolly says.

“We’d do these big single-issue shows on the TV and we’d get sackloads of letters about them, so Gay started bringing a flavour of them over to the radio.

“It was a very different country back then, a very closed society, I think 90-odd per cent of us identified as Catholics, most of us had been educated by brothers and nuns.

"That was the ethos of the day and we all complied with everything. But Gay, I have to say, was very courageous: he always believed in live and let live, and passionately felt that anyone who had a story to tell had the right to speak.”

The Ireland that emerged in the letters Byrne read on air contrasted starkly with the official version.

“I think it was Oliver J. Flanagan who said there was no sex in Ireland before The Late Late, but of course there was sex, and there was a lot of sadness, especially for women, who were disowned by their family and shoved off to a convent, or they might have to head off to England. There was a lot of trauma, and the women all wrote in to Gay,” Connolly says.

It was Connolly who would read all these letters first, and a number stick in her mind.

“We used to get lots of letters in about what they used to call divorce Irish style, where a man would just take off and leave his wife and disappear, and I remember one letter where a woman wrote in to Gay to say that her husband had left her 30 years before that, and had turned up now on her doorstep wanting to move back in.

“I remember another from a farmer’s wife, looking for help with her husband, who never washed from one end of the year to the other and still expected to have sex with her.

"It was disgusting for her, and what could she do about it? Then there were letters from women and from men saying they had lived in an unconsummated marriage for 20, 30, 40 years, you know. I suppose we were quite a repressed society back then.”

The Gay Byrne Show dealt with lots of big issues, from the Ann Lovett tragedy to the Aids crisis, single mothers, misogyny. And in 1992, Christine Buckley wrote Gay a letter about her grim experiences in an industrial school that opened up a can of worms.

The child of a separated Irish woman and Nigerian medical student studying at Trinity, Christine was fostered out as a toddler and ended up in St Vincent’s Industrial School, Goldenbridge.

She experienced great cruelty there and was forced, along with other ‘illegitimate’ girls, to work for the profit of the Church.

In November, 1992, she went on The Gay Byrne Show to discuss her experiences.

“It wasn’t easy for her to do, but she was determined,” says her husband, Donal Buckley — Christine died in 2014.

“And the key thing that came out of that interview was that a lot of people who had been in industrial schools contacted Christine, and were encouraged to speak out.”

Christine subsequently set up the Aisling Centre (now the Christine Buckley Centre) to help industrial school survivors.

“The show definitely did provide an avenue for people who wanted to speak out,” Donal says. “But in Christine’s case, the remarkable thing was that Gay himself knew Christine’s father.

“Christine’s father had met Al Byrne, Gay’s brother, in Trinity, and they’d become friendly. Al used to invite Christine’s father to their home in Rialto, and Gay actually mentioned that on the radio programme.

"This helped to verify Christine’s story and after the interview, we had a bit more confidence in our situation because Gay Byrne had underwritten our story as it were.”

For Byrne’s daughter Suzy, contributing to the documentary was an emotional experience.

“We were too young at the time to remember much of it, but myself and my sister Crona were quite overwhelmed by these letters when we saw them,” Suzy says.

“These people had no one else to turn to and it’s just breathtaking that they sat at their kitchen tables and opened up to this man they knew would believe them.

"That’s incredible I think, that people had that faith that they could tell their story and be believed.

“When I think back to things like Ann Lovett and Christine Buckley, we were so young that I would say it was probably specifically not talked about in front of us.

"But I do remember one day, when I was a teenager, and my mum was driving me into school, Dad read out a letter from a soldier — I think he was in his late teens — who had been posted to the North during the Troubles and was terrified.

"He had written this letter which was found after he died. And I just remember mum and myself were in tears. That stuck with me.”

All these letters will be a vital resource for future historians seeking to understand Ireland in the 1970s and 80s, and will underline Byrne’s societal importance as a conduit to change. Did he talk much about these extraordinary confessions he broadcast when he retired?

“No, he didn’t really talk about it later on,” Suzy says. “He got to a point in his life where he just didn’t do darkness.

"At the time, he was very disciplined and after listening to all these tragic stories all day, he would come home at seven o’clock, walk in the door, get changed, go out for a long walk, and then he would come in and it was like he’d put the whole day behind him.

“He used to say: ‘I don’t think dentists come home in the evening and start talking about teeth all night.’”

Dear Gay will air on Wednesday on RTÉ 1 at 9.35pm.