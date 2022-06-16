| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There’s one massive problem with Stranger Things 4 – it’s too scary

The show’s appeal used to be the way it walked the border of the supernatural without tipping over into cheap ‘shocks’ and gore. Not anymore, writes Victoria Richards

Expand

Close

Victoria Richards

Full disclosure: I’ve only watched one episode of Stranger Things 4. But, further confession – that’s enough. I don’t know if I’ll be able to continue, because I don’t know if I can handle it. The show’s appeal used to be the way it walked the border of the supernatural without tipping over into cheap “shocks” and gore.

Not anymore.

Most Watched

Privacy