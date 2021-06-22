‘There will definitely be a few fights between the judges’ – sparks to fly in RTÉ’s Battle of the Food Trucks

James Patrice, host of Battle of the Food Trucks, which can be viewed on RTÉ Player. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“A FOOD truck is the new night out,” says James Patrice, host of the new RTÉ Player show, Battle of the Food Trucks.

Over six weeks, six food trucks from across Ireland will compete to win €5,000 and be crowned Ireland’s finest food truck. Contestants will have to impress judges Eric Matthews – head chef at the Michelin-starred Chapter One Restaurant – and social media expert Gina Daly of The Daly Dish.

Mr Patrice says the show is different from standard cooking competitions, because “not only are the chefs being judged on their food, but they’re also being judged on their branding” and social media skills.

Ms Daly will judge the chefs’ ability to brand their truck and food on social media platforms.

The social media aspect of the competition is a “total reflection of Ireland in 2021”, said the presenter, who added that social media is a “huge part” of hospitality today.

“When people are eating out, they will say, ’I’ll look up their Instagram’ – it’s the first thing you do,” said Mr Patrice.

“However good your food is, you have about three seconds to capture someone’s attention in a post.”

This, he says, is the “exciting thing” about the show because it teaches chefs how to brand their truck.

Mr Patrice said the pandemic was the brainchild for the show because of the upsurge in food trucks while restaurants were forced to close.

“These are very much a reflection of the last 18 months – a food truck is the new night out,” he said.

“You get done up, you meet your friends – it is a new, very much social aspect.”

The host believes food trucks will stay around “when we get back to normality”.

“They give people more spontaneity. You can go out and get a starter here and a main somewhere else, nice little tasters, and you’re not breaking the bank by trying a lovely dish.

“It’s a nice meeting point for people and they have really served a purpose,” he said of food trucks over lockdown.

From a lobster truck from Co Clare to a Mexican truck from Kerry, Mr Patrice said: “We wanted to reflect the diversity of food that’s available in Ireland.”

He was most impressed by how the chefs created “incredible flavour in such a small space”.

Unfortunately for viewers, we won’t be seeing Mr Patrice in the kitchen any time soon.

“It’s quite interesting to see them work, it’s like watching masters at work,” he added. “I love food but I wouldn’t be the greatest with it.”

The judges tend to have different perspectives, and this leads to moments of tension.

“There will definitely be a few fights between the judges,” he revealed. “They are not on the same page to begin with at all – but they do get to the same point by the end.”

Judge Eric Matthews, as a chef, “is very much about the taste and the flavour”, compared to Ms Daly, who is “huge on social media and all about the look of it”, according to Mr Patrice.

He says episode four provides a particular moment to look out for, when the contestants have to switch trucks and create a recipe designed by the opposing truck.

“I mean hello, where are the pots and pans?”, he joked. “It’s literally the definition of a fish out of water.”

Episodes are 12-minutes long and the first one is available to view on the RTÉ Player now.

“It’s a lovely way to while away a few minutes and have a cup of tea, sit down, relax and enjoy it. You’ll be starving by the end of it,” he added.



