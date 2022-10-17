DES CAHILL has opened up on his reasons for walking away from The Sunday Game after 15 seasons in the presenter's chair.

He spoke of his frustration with the number of matches the GAA highlights programme was trying to cover.

It is set to have an even wider remit next year as more games are added to the schedule.

Cahill (63) will now focus on his role as a presenter on RTÉ radio's Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport.

He indicated that those working on The Sunday Game were being stretched too thinly as the programme sought to feature more games in its package.

“In our attempts to be comprehensive, we were showing bits from every match in the senior hurling and football championships,” he said.

"Then camogie wanted to be included and then ladies football and the under-21s were like, ‘Can we not have a report on this?’ So it was growing and growing all the time.

“In trying to be fair and decent, I felt we were at a stage where it was impossible to put everything in. Next year there might be an extra 30 matches, so I don’t know how they’re going to cope.

“But that was just my own frustration because I do care about those counties that don’t feel like they’re getting a fair crack of the whip. And I feel bad about it and I feel bad for them.

"So it does need to be looked at and I think it will be looked at – there's a very good team in there.”

Given that six pundits have left the show in recent times, Cahill feels now would be an “obvious time for them to reboot it”.

“I’ve done my stint in not going to matches and now I want to go back to them,” he said. “It’s what I loved about sports journalism. From the beginning when I was with newspapers, I loved going to sports events and matches. That’s why I became a journalist in the first place.

“In fairness, I wasn’t frustrated with RTÉ because they are tied with the rights they get from the GAA.

"For instance, everyone was saying, ‘Why isn’t there a Monday Game?’ It’s because TG4 were allowed do the highlights on a Monday night and we weren’t.

“Now there’s a new contract being drawn up, so that will be renegotiated. I do think RTÉ will look at it. I would say the bosses agree with me – it's obvious to anyone.

"But the difference is that the number of matches played by the GAA in the championships 15 years ago is probably 20 games less than now.

“So we used to have time to do features and chats and have the craic. There's no time for any of that now as it’s straight on to the next match, and next season there will be far more matches.”

Asked if he felt RTÉ was surprised at his decision to step down, he said his feelings were made clear in an interview with the Irish Independent’s Vincent Hogan last June.

“I think they knew how I felt after that interview with Vincent, but it was just what I would do next was the issue for them. So we are all happy now,” he said.

Cahill added that negative remarks on social media had also taken a toll.

“I think every GAA person feels it’s their programme and unfortunately for me, they’re not afraid to tell you what they see wrong with it either,” he said.

“At half-nine, the moment I say we’re starting with hurling, you get 200 people on Twitter saying ‘FFS, why aren’t they starting with football’, or vice versa.

"You get to the stage where you’re finishing at midnight on a Sunday night and then Monday morning, you’re dealing with all the complaints. You have people saying ‘why were we only getting four minutes?’ All that stuff.”

While he said he “loved” fronting the iconic show for so many years, he is happy to move on to new projects and has no plans to retire.

The sports broadcaster, who previously competed on Dancing with the Stars, is involved with his south Dublin team of Cuala.

Additionally, his son’s wife Áine is due a “Christmas baby” in December.

“I’m going nowhere and I’m going to be very busy over the next while,” he said.

“But I'm not going to work day and night until I die. I'll always be at matches, whether I'm doing umpire at a club game or in a press box or a corporate box somewhere. That's my ambition.”

He said he was “buzzing” in the wake of his announcement this morning and received countless positive messages from pundits and viewers.

“They were saying it was part of their Sunday night for so many years so that’s a really nice thing. I’m feeling so happy about the decision. I thought I might have pangs about it but it’s quite the opposite.

“And my wife Caroline is really delighted – she hasn’t gone out with me on a Sunday night for 15 years. We are going out now to celebrate what has been a great chapter.

"I’ll also be doing the World Cup coverage. I'm doing Play it Again Des, looking back on great stories from previous World Cups. I'll be writing a couple of those tomorrow morning. I’ll be straight back into it.”

