Samantha Markle has claimed that her father Thomas Markle never received a ‘formal invite’ to his daughter Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May.

'There was no formal invite' - Samantha Markle claims father was never formally invited to Meghan and Harry's wedding

The 74-year-old had been expected to attend but it was reported that he could not fly to England for the big day due to health issues.

Samantha (53) who is Meghan’s half-sister and has not spoken to her since 2015, claims that her father was asked to “lay low” in the run up to the wedding.

“I think he was just asked to lay low and it was sort of assumed that if your health permits that you’d go but there was no formal invite and I think that’s what confused the public,” Samantha told Ray D’Arcy on Saturday night’s Ray D’Arcy Show.

Samantha Markle on The Ray D'Arcy Show

“I think he was a little bit hurt and confused but simultaneously he was dealing with failing health and he had a heart attack.”

She said Thomas had met Harry once, prior to the wedding and she said it was “quite positive” and “Prince Harry as quit gentlemanly [and] my father was”.

“They did the right thing - when you’re going to marry someone's daughter you want to ask appropriately and be respectful and they both were, contrary to any media speculation.”

She added that the meeting was “very warm”.

However, the rift between Samantha, Thomas and Meghan has escalated in recent months as both her father and sister have given interviews to the media about Meghan and, at one point, Samantha posted disparaging tweets about her sister, labelling her a ‘duchAss’ in one.

“I did apologise for that, and publicly,” she said. “Because that happened at a time when there was so much water under the bridge, there was so much hurt. I had watched my father be ignored and our whole family be publicly insulted whether we spoke or not.”

She said she felt that Kensington Palace “could make a public statement, ‘please respect the Markle family’ and I was kind of hurt that they didn’t”. However, she said she was “out of line” to post the tweet.

Having worked in the media, Samantha said she felt she could “handle” the attention and interviews, but now feels that the Markle family “should have been briefed in the beginning on how to handle the media.”

Although she said she would never blame the British Royal Family for not doing so, as it’s not their responsibility, she said “we had no idea what to expect” and wished they had had “better communication” from the beginning.

Speaking about the staged paparazzi photos of her father which surfaced before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, Samantha admitted they were her idea, and were designed to have her father represented in a positive rather than disparaging way in the media.

She said he has had no contact with Meghan since the wedding but said she does not blame Meghan or feel hurt by that. However, she feels Meghan may be believing stories which she claims are not true in the media.

“If there’s a rift it’s between all members of the family and the family has to come together and give each other the benefit of the doubt and at least have a meeting of minds and separate fact from fiction, ‘did you say this? Did you say that? No, yes, no, yes’ and ‘gee, wow, I had no idea’ but we haven’t had an opportunity to do that.”

Samantha attempted to reach out to Meghan by hand-delivering a letter to Buckingham Palace last week.

“It’s all positive,” she said. “There was no demand. There was no negativity. As you can see in the photos I’m smiling so I guarantee if I was rejected or shunned or tunred away I wouldn’t have been quite so smiley.”

She added, “It was not my goal to show up and get an invite and crash the gates. I’m not that rude and tacky but I thought, at a minimal, I can get a letter through and sight see so it was never anything the media made it out to be.”

Samantha says she hopes for a “happy ending” and that is why she has not finished writing her book about Meghan, which is not, she says, a “slamming tell-all”.

