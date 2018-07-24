There was a lot of love for Eoghan McDermott's Love Island Australia voiceover from Aussie viewers

Love Island Australia kicked off on 3e last night and there was a lone Irish accent among the Aussies as our very own Eoghan McDermott provided the voiceover.

Given Scottish comedian Iain Stirling has proven such a massive hit on the UK version (for some he's the best thing about it), Eoghan has a very tough act to follow, something about which he was acutely aware.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent recently, he told Barry Egan, "The voice-over is such a huge part of the reason the show is a success in the UK. It sets the tone and narrative for the show and contestants. So it’s a big responsibility.”

Last night, before the first episode aired to Irish viewers, he took to Twitter to preempt any potential unfavourable comparisons with Iain.

"So #LoveIsland Australia kicks off in Ireland tonight on 3e and I'm on narrator duty! After a soft start it explodes into high drama, stay with! It also defo takes me a week or so to find the tone & everyone is used to Iain's brilliance, no need to tell me! Enjoy #loveislandau" he wrote.

So #LoveIsland Australia kicks off in Ireland tonight on 3e and I'm on narrator duty! After a soft start it explodes into high drama, stay with! It also defo takes me a week or so to find the tone & everyone is used to Iain's brilliance, no need to tell me! 😁 Enjoy #loveislandau — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) July 23, 2018

He need not have worried. Several people who had watched the show when it aired on Channel 9 in Oz earlier this year replied with messages of support.

Your narrations were absolutely hilarious, you had me in tears 😂😂 — Denise 🇦🇺 (@den7seven) July 23, 2018

Moooooooooooon... You were fantastic and hilarious! — ItsLittleApiOfCouse (@its_api) July 24, 2018

You're so funny!! Yep, about a week and then you nail it! — Fi (@kiwifiii) July 24, 2018

Watched it as it came out in oz, you’re absolutely gas 😂😂😂😂 — Ali (@alison_cotter) July 24, 2018

It seems Eoghan's narration went down a storm with the Aussies back in May and June. He even made a cameo at the final, much to the joy of viewers, some of whom took quite a fancy to him...

Hola Eoghan! Keep up the good work, you were fantastic last night! #LoveIslandAU — Amy Croffey (@AmyCroffey) May 28, 2018

Can we get rid of Iain Stirling and poach Eoghan McDermott from #LoveIslandAU? He's perfected the narration bit #LoveIsland — Leigh Kirkham (@LeighKirkham) June 11, 2018

Eoghan WITH A G!!! @eoghanmcdermo you are (hold your head) the best narrator a show has ever seen! Let me know when you start doing documentaries, maybe even wedding videos?

Cheers

*goes back to catching up on #loveislandAU — Nelly (@Neila4) July 5, 2018

Best thing about #LoveIslandAU : the #voiceover guy.



Thanks for all the laughs Eoghan McDermott!! — Leigh-Chantelle (@leighchantelle) July 5, 2018

let’s be real, the person I will miss most is eoghan #LoveIslandAU @eoghanmcdermo — 🌹 (@forhimnh) July 5, 2018

Hahahaha is that the voice over guy??? He's hot omg lmao... #LoveIslandAU — JS (@nicejanice19) July 5, 2018

Irish voice over guy is hella cuuuute 😍 #loveislandau — the wallet inspector (@bree____xoxo) July 5, 2018

Highlight of the finale:

Narrator/voice over guy’s cameo!#LoveislandAU — Alexis ✨ (@agwilkinss) July 5, 2018

Is everyone else going to ignore how cute the voice over guy is??? #loveislandau #LoveIslandAustralia — Amanda (@mandii_piee) July 5, 2018

The best part of #LoveIslandAu has to definitely be the voice over guy & his love for the “mooooon “ 🌑🌚 — Steph (@stephh__x) July 5, 2018

In case you're wondering who the best voice over guy in history is, its @eoghanmcdermo - the only reason to watch #LoveIslandAU — Dr Pie Eater (@Samsonoff85) July 5, 2018

The voice over guy makes the show 10x better #LoveIslandAU — street rat (@idekkamber) July 5, 2018

Voice over guy, Australia will miss you. Actually you were the best part of the show #LoveIslandAU — Ali (@mcali187) July 5, 2018

the guy that does the voice over for @LoveIslandAU deserves a Grammy!! how good is he #LoveIslandAU that throwback rap was lowkey a bop too — monique (@codyfingerme) July 5, 2018

VOICE-OVER GUY WE LOVE YOU.

HIIIIIIII. #LoveIslandAU — Jayne Balke (@Jayneymoo) July 5, 2018

Roll on episode two tonight on 3e at 10.05pm (after you've had your daily hit of the UK version from 9pm).

Online Editors