There was a lot of love for Eoghan McDermott's Love Island Australia voiceover from Aussie viewers

Radio presenter Eoghan McDermott. Photo: Mark Stedman
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Love Island Australia kicked off on 3e last night and there was a lone Irish accent among the Aussies as our very own Eoghan McDermott provided the voiceover.

Given Scottish comedian Iain Stirling has proven such a massive hit on the UK version (for some he's the best thing about it), Eoghan has a very tough act to follow, something about which he was acutely aware.

Eoghan McDermott is narrating the Australian version of ITV’s big hit TV show Love Island
Speaking to the Sunday Independent recently, he told Barry Egan, "The voice-over is such a huge part of the reason the show is a success in the UK. It sets the tone and narrative for the show and contestants. So it’s a big responsibility.”

Last night, before the first episode aired to Irish viewers, he took to Twitter to preempt any potential unfavourable comparisons with Iain.

"So #LoveIsland Australia kicks off in Ireland tonight on 3e and I'm on narrator duty! After a soft start it explodes into high drama, stay with! It also defo takes me a week or so to find the tone & everyone is used to Iain's brilliance, no need to tell me!    Enjoy #loveislandau" he wrote.

He need not have worried. Several people who had watched the show when it aired on Channel 9 in Oz earlier this year replied with messages of support.

It seems Eoghan's narration went down a storm with the Aussies back in May and June. He even made a cameo at the final, much to the joy of viewers, some of whom took quite a fancy to him...

Roll on episode two tonight on 3e at 10.05pm (after you've had your daily hit of the UK version from 9pm).

Read more: 'Hopefully, I won’t crash and burn half way through...' - Eoghan McDermott on not being 40, Mojitos in Majorca, and Love Island

Online Editors

