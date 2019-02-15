Aidan Power is making a return to television as the new Sports Presenter for Weekend AM.

'There isn't always as much work as there once was - presenters need to keep their options open' - Aidan Power

Best known for a plethora of kids' and entertainment shows on RTE over the past twenty years from Celebrities Go Wild to The All Ireland Talent Show Backstage, the 39-year-old Dubliner has landed his first gig at rival station, Virgin Media One.

However, it's a move many presenters have made in recent years given that the number of opportunities presenting in TV in Ireland have diminished.

"The whole landscape has changed particularly in television," says Aidan. "It's not the case now where, to use a sports analogy, you're a one club man or a one club woman. People do move around.

Virgin Media Television Weekend AM Aidan Power,Anna Daly,Simon Delaney and Laura Woods Pic Brian McEvoy

"Sometimes you work with one organisation, sometimes another, and you're more free that way. That's good for presenters because the medium has changed and there isn't always as much work as there once was - people have to keep their options open."

Aidan will be joining Anna Daly, Simon Delaney, and Laura Woods on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 12pm and says he is "thrilled" with the new gig as sport is a passion.

Virgin Media Television Weekend AM Aidan Power and Laura Woods Pic Brian McEvoy

"People have known me from doing kids television and entertainment shows and the opportunities haven't always been there to do sports," he says.

"I did the Euro 2016 highlights and did work on the Olympics and the Paralympics and some corporate work in the sports field so it's a new departure for me moving into sport and news but it's in the environment of a very relaxed show so I'm really looking forward to it."

Aidan will join the team from Saturday morning and it will see him reunited with Laura, with whom he presented The Cafe on RTE.

"Picture us now and picture us 15 years ago and it's bizarre and brilliant," says Aidan. "It's a real bonus to work with her again. I know Simon and I know Anna but I'm still the new kid in school."

Aidan is heading into his fourth year presenting the weekday breakfast show with Oonagh O'Carroll on iRadio so the new gig at Weekend AM means he will work a seven day week.

"Hey, when you love what you do!" he laughs. "That's what I'm telling myself right now.

"You take the opportunities when they come and you do your best and we'll see where it takes us. I'm not thinking too far down the road. In this business it's good not to look too far ahead."

He's grateful to iRadio for allowing the breakfast show the time to bed in and grow their audience.

"There's a shelf life in all aspects of media, particularly in radio when you have your Leaving Cert results every three months [the JNLR listenership figures] and you live and die by them.

"Thankfully, iRadio don't knee jerk - they build something, grow it, back it, and stick with it. They've been supporting Oonagh and myself and growing the show."

Weekend AM airs every Saturday and Sunday on Virgin Media One from 9am – 12pm.

Online Editors