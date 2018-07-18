The Young Offenders nominated for prestigious Rose d'Or Award

RTE comedy series The Young Offenders has been nominated for a prestigious Rose d'Or Award – an international award that celebrates the best in TV.

The show, based on the film of the same name, has been nominated in the sitcom category and will face competition from Channel 4's The Windsors and BBC's The Detectorists.

It's the latest success for the comedy series, which took home two IFTA TV awards this year.

Show creator Peter Foott said it was an honour to get a nod for the Rose d'Or awards, which have been around since 1961.

"The Rose d'Or Awards are highly respected internationally, and it's a huge honour to receive a nomination for The Young Offenders in the sitcom category alongside some truly amazing shows.

"The whole team is thrilled with the nomination, and we're always grateful to BBC3 for all their support," he told the Irish Film And Television Network.

The Young Offenders follows the exploits of rogues Conor (Alex Murphy) and Jock (Chris Walley), including their criminal activity, an ongoing feud with their principal (PJ Gallagher) and their relationships with their principal's daughters.

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, has been nominated in the Drama category at the Rose d'Or awards where it will be up against The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale.

The Rose d'Or Awards will be held in Berlin on September 13.

Online Editors