'The writing was on the wall' - Xposé axed after 12 years on air in major shake-up at Virgin Media

The Ballymount-based company confirmed the end of the long-runinng show this afternoon and said it was part of a “major daytime revamp.”

The show fronted by Glenda Gilson and Cassie Stokes will screen its final broadcast on October 4 with an hour-long special.

It first began airing in 2007 at the height of the Celtic Tiger and made household names out of presenters like Lorraine Keane and Karen Koster.

Speaking about the show being axed, the station’s MD Pat Kiely thanked everyone involved in the programme.

“I would like to pay tribute to the Xposé team and all who worked on the show over the last twelve years,” he said.

Bonnie Ryan and Csssie Stokes on the set of Virgin Media Television's Xpose. Pic Brian McEvoy

“Xposé set the standard for entertainment reporting in an era before the proliferation of social media and leaves behind a genuine legacy in Irish entertainment journalism.”

However, an inside source told independent.ie that it had been “on the cards” for some time.

“A rumour had been doing the rounds for some time that the show’s run was coming to an end. The writing was really on the wall when they moved it from a daily slot to airing it once a week on a Friday. The signs weren’t good for a while,” he said.

The move comes as Virgin Media concentrate on live programming as it makes bigger use of its new multi-million-euro studio.

Elaine Crowley’s eponymous show will feature in a new early time slot, from 11am – 12 noon instead of being pre-recorded at 3pm.

Other changes will be an extension of the popular Ireland AM morning show by an additional hour, meaning it will run from 7-11am.

Weekend AM, fronted by Anna Daly and Simon Delaney, will now be rebranded to Ireland AM on Saturday’s and Sundays with a combined presentation team working across the seven-day breakfast show.

Virgin Media say these changes will result in an additional 300 hours of live Irish programming.

There will also be a new lunchtime news show anchored by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Pat Kiely added: “Like all broadcasters however we are facing on-going economic and competitive challenges.

“This means we must move with the times and reflect changing tastes and media consumption. It also means having to make tough decisions to ensure we remain viable and relevant.”

