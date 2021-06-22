Ian Bailey has revealed he has watched Jim Sheridan’s Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary.

Director Jim Sheridan’s Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie focuses on the unsolved murder of French mother Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

It was released on Sky Crime and NOW on Sunday, 20 June.

“I got to see much of episodes one and two last night on a friend’s laptop,” Mr Bailey said.

“I just thought it was very, very sad. The whole story is a tragedy.

“I had nothing to do with, I’ve said that a thousand times,” he told TodayFM’s The Last Word programme.

Mr Bailey insisted his arrest for in relation to the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork in 1996 is a “conspiracy which I have always maintained was launched to put me in the frame”.

Mr Bailey said the case has “consumed a quarter of a century of our lives” and resulted in the breakdown of his long-time relationship with partner Jules Thomas.

In 1996, Mr Bailey was accused of the murder of Sophie in Schull in West Cork. He became the key suspect as an English journalist who was first to report on the scene.

Mr Bailey was never found guilty in Ireland, however he was found guilty in absentia by French courts in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Still fighting extradition requests, he resides in West Cork.

Mr Bailey said he believes he will not be able to move on from the tragedy until “somebody comes forward and admits the truth that I had nothing to do with it”.

Over two decades later, he said, “new things are still coming out”, and he has written to the Taoiseach, Minister for Justice and Commissioner Drew Harris twice, to which he hasn’t received a “substantial response”.

“I’ve asked Commissioner Harris to carry out a re-investigation of the investigations, and look at all the evidence, and I’m willing to cooperate with that should it be sanctioned,” he said

“They’ve taken 25 years of my life away – and now finally I’ve lost my partner”, he told the programme.

Mr Bailey said he was approached by Oscar-nominated documentary maker Sheridan in 2014, and “from that point I started cooperating with him”.

The documentary investigates the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in a five-part series, which Mr Bailey referred to as an “objective” point of view.

He admitted that being convicted by a French court was “one of my worst fears for many many, years”.

“I was bomb-fired on a pyre of lies in Paris”, he said, while adding that he recently discovered there was male DNA found on the body, which he says was “withheld” evidence in the French court.

“That’s appalling, there’s been a cover-up here”, he said.

The subject of many podcasts and documentaries, Mr Bailey said another documentary that will be aired on Netflix soon will “demonise” him, and that it is partially produced by members of Ms du Plantier’s family.

“I believe it will not be an objective documentary but a piece of demonising propaganda”, he said about the Netflix documentary.