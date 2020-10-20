'The Toy Show must go on', Ryan Tubridy assures young fans

Ryan Tubridy dressed as Sebastian from the The Little Mermaid for the opening performance of the RTÉ The Late Late Toy Show 2017 featuring children from Spotlight Stage School, Spraoi, and Nasty Kidz. Picture Andres Poveda

RYAN Tubridy has re- assured youngsters that the Late Late Toy Show will go ahead as planned next month, regardless of the new restrictions.

He said he had been contacted by the mother of a "very worried" nine-year-old who had texted in asking if it was still business as usual.

"You've got to tell her that this is 100pc happening," he said.

"Me and all my friends, and not to mention a few elves, have been working pretty hard.

"As soon as I finish the show today, I'll be going out to do more work on it.

"I'll be doing it tomorrow, and I'll be doing it the next day and I'll be doing it pretty much every day until the end of November.

"We know, now more than ever, that the kids of Ireland, who have been so good, deserve a night like no other.

"So we're putting more effort and more love into this thing than you can imagine. So, is that a 'Yes?' That's a 'Yes'."

He said all the details about how it is going to work is "for another day".

However, he is determined there will be a festive extravaganza on Friday, November 27.

"But like I said before, if I'm standing there on my own doing a jigsaw, there will be a Toy Show this year.

"So fear not, and we look forward to it immensely," he said.

The glitzy Christmas special has been reconfigured in keeping with health and safety guidelines.

While there will be no studio audience this year, applications are being taken for a virtual audience.

Tubridy has also been practising for his opening number, but the theme of the show, as is traditional, is still a secret.

