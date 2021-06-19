'The talent in Ireland has been unbelievable' - Vogue Williams wraps up filming new Virgin Media show

Vogue Williams has described wrapping up her new TV show as a “pinch me moment”.

The model has been hosting Virgin Media’s big-budget talent show ‘The Big Deal’ that forms one of the flagship shows of its autumn schedule.

Filmed at the 3Arena the show features the nation’s aspiring stars showcasing their various talents in front of a panel of judges.

Boy George, Lyra, Jedward, Deirdre O’Kane and boyband star Aston Merrygold decide who will go through to the next round.

Taking to Instagram, Vogue declared: “That is a wrap... my first ever shiney floor show! It has been a pinch me moment from the day we started The Big Deal.

“I can’t wait for you all to see it, the talent in Ireland has been unbelievable. What an amazing cast and crew, made so many new pals, ah I’m just delighted.”

Produced by BiggerStage for Virgin Media, Fox Entertainment has come on board as a media partner which means that the format could also be used to make an American version of the programme.

BiggerStage’s creative director Sean O’Riordan told Independent.ie that Fox has taken a keen interest in the new show with a view to creating its own version.

“This is wholly produced for Virgin Media Television so this is very much an Irish show,” he said.

“It’s been designed for the Irish market so what will happen is Fox will be looking at this and have a live stream to all of this. What they will do is, they will look at this show going out on air in September or October and fingers crossed, all going well, they will commission it for their market instantly. Then there will be an American version of this show made.”