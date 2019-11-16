'The silence of the house, that big presence. It’s just gone' - Wife of Brendan Grace opens up about loss

Brendan’s wife, Eileen tries to keep busy to help cope with his passing in July at the age of 68.

“I miss him terribly, as you can imagine," she said.

“He left a lot of work for me to do, so he’s making sure I’m very busy. It didn’t stop for us because we had a job to do as soon as Brendan passed. We had to get that show on the road for him, Forget-Me-Nots (choir), and the big show in the Olympia,” she told broadcaster Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show.

“It hit me after that. The silence of the house. That big presence. It’s just gone. When you’re with somebody, and you’re that close to somebody for 50 years, and it’s just gone.

“When I get up in the morning I almost feel disappointed that he’s not going to be there."

Eileen admitted that she still speaks to Brendan, and keeps his urn near the kitchen table.

“I tell him on a daily basis when something happens. The first thing that hit me after he died, when Danny Doyle passed away. He was a huge fan of Danny Doyle.

“I just talk. He’s right near my kitchen table. He’s in the house. He has a space in the kitchen where he’s sat with all his cards. We sit and have dinner and we talk to him,” she said.

Both Brendan's daughters, Amanda and Melanie have their own "mini urns" containing their fathers ashes.

“We all got our own little mini urns. When we first got it, we looked at it and we said I’d say this is the lightest Dad has ever weighed," Melanie joked.

Eileen recalled the last meal the family had together - a Chinese takeaway - in the hospital. She said Brendan knew the meal would be their last with him, but they didn't know that until later on.

She said: “He had been told on that Friday that his time was near. We didn’t know that until that Monday. When he sat down to have that meal with us that night, he knew that his time was nearer than what we knew.

“We all just sat at that table, we had a big Chinese meal. We talked, we cried and we laughed. We considered it the last supper."

