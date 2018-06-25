The creators of Love/Hate have kicked off production on a new crime series, Taken Down.

The creators of Love/Hate have kicked off production on a new crime series, Taken Down.

The new Love/Hate? Creators start production on new RTE series Taken Down

Spiral Pictures' Stuart Carolan (writer and executive producer), Suzanne McAuley (executive producer) and director David Caffrey are behind the new series which has started shooting in Dublin today.

Best-selling novelist Jo Spain has also joined the production. The series centres on Detective Jen Rooney (Lynn Rafferty) who investigates the violent death of a young Nigerian migrant found abandoned close to a Direct Provision Centre, where refugees wait for political asylum.

The likely lads: Mark Dunne as Ado, Tom Vaughan Lawlor as Nidge, Peter Coonan as Fran and Laurence Kinlan as Elmo

Her investigation brings her into a twilight world of the new Ireland where slum landlords and criminals prey on the vulnerable. Among the cast are Aissaq Maiga, Brian Gleeson, Orla Fitzgerald, Barry Ward, Enoch Frost, Slimane Dazi and former Love/Hate actors Lynn Rafferty and Jimmy Smallhorne.

Stuart Carolan: Photo: Gerry Mooney

The shoot will take place at various locations across Dublin over the next ten weeks. Speaking about the production, Jane Gogan Head of Drama, RTÉ Television, said, “This new series from Spiral Pictures has the promise of something special.

"The story of Taken Down brings us into a world where opportunism meets the forces of Irish and globalised crime. This story is very much of the moment and I'm looking forward to introducing Taken Down to RTÉ's audiences." Love/Hate, which starred Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as criminal Nidge and was written by Stuart Carolan and directed by David Caffrey, wrapped in 2014 after five hugely popular series.

Online Editors