The many career cycles of Lindsay Lohan as movie star returns – here’s how Netflix can make her great again

Adam White

Tracking Lindsay Lohan comebacks is a bit like tracking different incarnations of the Sugababes. The actual numbers are unclear – you just know there have been a lot of them. The actor, tabloid mainstay, part-time pop star and one-time leggings designer cycles through possible renaissances every couple of years. They always seem promising at first, only to inevitably fall apart. But as much as we should know by now to never trust a possible Lohan resurgence, this newest one does seem different.

Last week, Netflix announced that they had signed Lohan to a two-picture deal, one kickstarted by the successful production of a forthcoming Christmas film Lohan shot for the streaming service. What’s striking about this particular nugget of news is that Netflix is obviously legit, the festive movie – Falling for Christmas – is already in the can, and Lohan herself is more of a mirage than she used to be. Typically sequestered in a luxury flat in Dubai and far away from prying eyes, Lohan is today strangely anonymous as a celebrity. Free her of all that noise and acting suddenly seems viable again.

