The loved-up couples who met on RTÉ’s ‘First Dates’ and are still going strong

Meet the loved-up couples who met on First Dates and are still going strong.

The five couples and four hospitality staff got together in Dublin’s Gibson hotel for a reunion special of the hit RTÉ show.

Dundalk man Shez and his partner Carla, from Antrim, are set to become the first married couple who met in eight seasons of the show when they walk down the aisle in November.

Shane Clavin (38), from Baconstown, Co Meath, says taking part in the show nearly three years ago changed his life when he met Dubliner Avril Hannifin (37).

When he was 21, Shane suffered an horrific injury at a work Christmas party when he fell and hit his head off a kerb, resulting in him being on a life support machine for a week and a half.

“Originally, all my short-term memories went,” he said. “Then slowly some of them came back. I still remember things if I have to, but I’d have to meet someone a few times to get to know their name properly.

“I also lost my sense of smell as soon as it happened. I had to relearn everything. It was like going back to being a child again, you have to learn everything from scratch. I had no memories of any relationships or anything like that before the accident, I lost it all.

“I was on a lot of medication, but over time I slowly realised that I had to get support to relearn things.”

Shane, who works in a kitchen/wardrobe business, says it was hard to find a partner.​

“I was a bit nervous going out. Then solo holidays got me out a bit but | was always nervous about meeting or talking to a woman. I didn’t drink alcohol and I had problems socialising,” he said.

“First Dates helped in the fact it physically put a woman, a beautiful woman, in front of me and it turned out to be Avril. We clicked and we both built on it. It’s not as if it just happened, we worked on our relationship.”

Shane, who is a champion power-lifter, generally gets to meet Avril at weekends and once during the week.

“We kind of hit it off instantly. She is easy-going and down to earth. I think we were able to kind of communicate on a similar level. Different things happened in our life. I had my accident, her father had nearly the same accident. We both went through things and fought off things to get where we are.”

Mum-of-one Avril hails from Palmerstown in west Dublin and now lives in Clondalkin.

“I was evaluating my life and I was doing this thing called The Wheel of Life. I had a gap in my romance part. Everything else was going well. I said, ‘I’m going to see if I can work on this’,” said the digital learning development officer.

“I wanted to dip my toe and I thought, well, First Dates have the cream of Ireland if I wanted to go looking, because I wouldn’t be into dating apps or anything like that.

“I’m a lone parent and haven’t had good experiences. I decided when I was 30 not to bother with men anymore, although I was holding out for a hero.”

Things soon changed when she went on the show.

“I could tell Shane was decent and he wasn’t a messer. You could tell that he is genuine. We were having a conversation and he had good eye contact. He was different to other lads, he wasn’t out for the laugh or whatever. So, I wanted to give him the chance. .”