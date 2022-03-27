‘The love life can wait, I'm just too wrecked’ – jokes Jordan Conroy ahead of DWTS finale

Irish rugby union player Jordan Conroy said his mother has been his "good luck charm" throughout his time on RTÉ's Dancing With the Stars.

The 28-year-old will try his luck in the final this evening with his professional dance partner Salome Chachua.

Conroy said his mother, Jennie, has been by his side every step of the way and will be attending the final with four of his childhood friends.

“Mum’s been there since show one and she’s kind of been the good luck charm, and then I’m bringing four close friends that I grew up with when I first came to Ireland,” he said.

“They’ve been behind the scenes literally voting every week, so I think it’s only fair that they come to the final because they have been there since day one.”

The Tullamore native confirmed that he is still “very single” and joked that his love life has been put on the back burner as he juggles DWTS and playing rugby.

“Genuinely, I’m very single, between the rugby and dancing, it’s literally taken over my whole life,” he said.

“And to be honest I don’t even have the energy to be dating right now because it’s just too much. As a man, I’m very bad at multi-tasking – I can barely do the dancing and the rugby so once this is over, I’m just going straight back into the rugby and the love life can wait – I'm just too wrecked.”

Conroy said himself and his dance partner Salome paid a visit to his home of Tullamore last week to thank the local community for their support.

“We went down to Tullamore just to get a chance to thank everyone from home because my mum and aunty have been letting me know that so many people come up to them and saying that they’re voting for me,” he said.

“In my head I was just kind of like ‘ah just a couple of people who know me will be there’, but it was a massive turnout, I was overwhelmed by the amount of people that came up.

“What was really wholesome was the little kids that came up and had little signs and said that they’re dancing when I dance, and it was just those little things that made it feel so wholesome and really good about it.”

Conroy said he is “very grateful” that he has had the opportunity to compete in Dancing With the Stars and will “cherish” his last dance.

“Whatever happens Sunday, happens, I’m just glad I got to dance every single week with Salome here. We got to put on a show and got to meet all these lovely people as well, so at the end of the day if we were to win it’s just a cherry on top,” he said.

“The whole experience itself is what’s the real winner for me. Whatever happens, happens, but I’m just glad I got to the end, and I’m allowed to do one more dance with Salome and I’m just going to have fun and enjoy and cherish the moment.”

He added that he would love to take part in another reality show such as ‘Ultimate Hell Week’.

“I’d definitely be up for ‘I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!’ or even a cooking show to show off my culinary arts and hopefully find a wife out of that but yeah, it’s just because I’m so busy with the rugby it’s kind of hard to squeeze that in, it’ll have to be a summer job,” he said.