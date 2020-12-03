Adam King, with his dad David, was a big hit on The Late Late Toy Show Photo: Fergal Phillips

ADAM King, the space-fanatic little boy who stole the heart of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show, is set to meet one of his heroes on TV tomorrow night.

Six-year-old Adam will meet astronaut Chris Hadfield on The Late Late Show and chat to Ryan Tubridy about his week in the spotlight.

The Cork boy said on The Late Late Toy Show that he dreams of working for NASA at ground control. He had ambitions of being an astronaut before, but said he’d be unable to due to his “brittle bones”.

After the show, NASA tweeted their support for Adam. But tomorrow’s programme will be extra special as Adam will be chatting astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Read More

Read More

Hadfield incredibly successful career was out of this world - he was the first Canadian to walk in space, and flew two space shuttle missions, as well as previously serving as commander of the International Space Station.

Acclaimed traditional Irish musician Sharon will be celebrated on this Friday’s edition of the programme and will arrive in studio for a special night in her honour.

President Michael D Higgins will pay tribute to Shannon, alongside a host of entertainers, including U2 bassist Adam Clayton, Donal Lunny, Denise Chaila, Steve Wickham, and Mundy.

Sharon’s brother Gary and niece Caolinn O’Donovan will get the party going by joining her for the trad session.

Tubridy will also be joined by Take That frontman Gary Barlow, who will be discussing his productivity during lockdown, as well as his duet with singer Eva Norton at last week’s Toy Show.

Finally, GAA president John Horan and sports broadcaster Damien Lawlor will arrive to discuss the All-Ireland football and hurling finals, which are just around the corner. The hurling final is set to take place on December 13 between Waterford and Limerick after a series of highly competitive games.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals for football will be taking place over the weekend. Interestingly, the four teams in the semi-finals are the same four from 100 years ago during Bloody Sunday: Cavan, Dublin, Mayo, and Tipperary.

The Late Late Show will air Friday at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One

Online Editors