The Late Late Toy Show 2022 – what time, who’s on it, and everything else we know so far

Aimee Keogh met her hero Ed Sheeran on the Late Late Toy Show when she was 11 years old. Photo: Mark Condren

One of the song and dance numbers from last year's Late Late Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda

Ryan Tubridy returns on Friday for the latest edition of The Late Late Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda

With this year’s Late Late Toy Show being broadcast on Friday night, excitement is building and a picture of what fans can expect is starting to form.

The theme of the programme is one of the most closely guarded secrets each year.

Last year’s show was based on the Disney classic The Lion King, with children performing memorable renditions of Hakuna Matata, The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Circle of Life.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

However, host Ryan Tubridy has revealed that they are bringing things back to basics this year, and that a greater emphasis will be placed on the meaning of Christmas.

Now 14 years at helm of the nation’s longest running chat show, Tubridy said there is a whole “Toy Show team” who are working tirelessly and planning every facet of the programme meticulously, down to each toy which is included on the set.

Tubridy said with all the various themes which were included in recent years, the essence of Christmas was somewhat diluted, and they intend to bring it back in style on Friday night.

“We’re going to bring it all back home, bring it back to basics and endeavour to ‘Christmas it up’ again. I think we lost a bit of Christmas over the years on the show,” Tubridy said in an interview this week.

"I want to see a Christmas tree and I want to see snow. I want to go there. So that’s where we’re going, more nostalgia, more home.

Expand Close One of the song and dance numbers from last year's Late Late Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the song and dance numbers from last year's Late Late Toy Show. Photo: Andres Poveda

“I want the show to feel more Christmassy in the set to reflect more Christmas on the show itself.”

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian people have been welcomed into Irish communities nationwide since the start of the Russian invasion in February. Tubridy also confirmed that elements of Friday’s show will acknowledge their arrival and the unjust war.

Video of the Day

“I think whatever is happening in the world at the moment, it will be reflected among the children, the toys and the acts, so without giving anything away, just keep an eye out and you’ll see that,” he added.

“It’ll all become apparent on the night.”

The Late Late Toy Show has marked the unofficial start of Christmas for families across the country since the 1970s.

In 2021, it was RTÉ’s most-watched TV programme, with 1.8m viewers. It was viewed in 150 countries around the world.

Here’s everything we know so far about Toy Show 2022.

When is it on?

The Late Late Toy Show will air live on Friday, November 25 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

If you are living abroad, the Toy Show will be available live on RTÉ Player for a worldwide audience. This can be accessed through your desktop or the app.

What can we expect to see?

As always, Tubridy and his team of toy testers will show off the latest and greatest new toys on the market.

Toys featured on the show are supplied to RTÉ from toy retailers throughout the country.

After they are shown off live on air at the Toy Show, all toys are donated to charities across Ireland, just in time for Christmas.

As well as seeing a range of the newest toys, the Toy Show is never short of top-class entertainment from the children and teenagers of Ireland, as well as a few famous faces. Who can forget young Adam King's appearance in 2020 when he became a national treasure overnight?

And whether it is Dermot Kennedy or Girls Aloud, the show has always had its fair share of special guests over the years.

In previous years, we have seen guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, The Edge, Gary Barlow and many more.

This year’s show will also feature the “Cuckoo’s Nest”, which consists of Wexford grandmother Maureen Codd and her 14 grandchildren, who will entertain audiences with some traditional Irish music.

The Toy Show Appeal

Revolut has teamed up with RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show Appeal for the second year to enable viewers to donate through the app.

Last year, the appeal raised €6.6 million for The Community Foundation for Ireland, helping children and family members across the island.

Led by appeals from stars including Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, the Irish public donated a further €750,000, bringing the total raised to €3.3m.

During last year’s show, some customers of the digital payments app experienced technical difficulties while trying to donate.

Expand Close Aimee Keogh met her hero Ed Sheeran on the Late Late Toy Show when she was 11 years old. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aimee Keogh met her hero Ed Sheeran on the Late Late Toy Show when she was 11 years old. Photo: Mark Condren

After fixing the issues, Revolut co-founder Vlad Yatsenko announced that he had made a €100,000 personal donation to the appeal.

He also pledged to personally match any further donations made via the Revolut app - up to €1m.

Mr Yatsenko said last year, he was “astounded by the generosity” of the people in Ireland and that “there were some challenges at the peak of the live show”.

“We’re deeply honoured to once again support Ireland’s single biggest fundraising event for children,” he said.

Revolut customers who wish to donate on the night should ensure that they have the latest version of the app.

In order to donate, you must go to the “My hub” section and click on donations and find the “RTÉ Toy Show Appeal”. Users can then choose how much they want to give and tap “Donate”.