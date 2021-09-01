The Late Late Show reveals line-up for first show of the season

The Late Late show is returning to Irish screens this Friday with an exciting line-up.

Olympic heroes Kellie Harrington, Aidan Walsh, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty was will discuss their success in Tokyo.

Ryan Tubridy will speak with Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, the son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, about his mother’s death and the case which continues to make national headlines.

And 80s popstar and Culture Club lead signer Boy George will discuss his career and Irish heritage.

A special tribute will be paid to rock icon Dolores O’Riordan on what would have been her 50th birthday. Her mother Eileen will be joined by Dolores’ long-time Cranberries bandmate Fergal Lawler to remember the Limerick woman.

CNN reporter and Kerry native Donie O’Sullivan will be in studio to discuss his experiences of reporting in the US in the time of Donal Trump and conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile, Irish band the The Script will perform their new single ‘I Want it All’ from their upcoming greatest hits collection.

This week’s Late Late Show will be the first to welcome all guests in person, as well as a small studio audience, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.