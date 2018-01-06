Boyzone singer Shane Lynch was the only Irish housemate to join Celebrity Big Brother last night.

'The lack of respect for women... I don’t know where fellas are getting off on this' - Shane Lynch tells Celebrity Big Brother

The 41-year-old Dubliner vowed to be the perfect gentleman in the house, and said chivalry is not dead.

Lynch wore a three piece suit when he walked into the house to the sounds of Boyzone’s hit “When the Going Gets Tough”. “In this day and age, I think the world is disgusting,” he said.

“The lack of respect for women... I don’t know where fellas are getting off on this. That’s not how you treat women.” “I don’t think you can really describe how to be a gentleman. You either are one or you’re not.”

He said: “Chivalry is not dead. You can open a door for a man or woman.” Lynch was among the eight male stars to enter the Big Brother house last night, days after an all-female line-up had kicked off the new series.

“The celebration of women, I think, is fantastic. In life, I’m surrounded by women. The more, the merrier,” he said. “The concept is fantastic but it is the natural way I live my life anyway. It’s not different for me.”

Also entering the Celebrity Big Brother house last night were drag queen Courtney Act, footballer John Barnes, singer Ginuwine, comedian Daniel O'Reilly, Love Island star Jonny Mitchell, ballet dancer Wayne Sleep and The Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady.

