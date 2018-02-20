It has been five years since The Hardy Bucks hit the big screen and three since their last TV series and now they're making a comeback - with a live show.

The Hardy Bucks making comeback with new live show - but one key character won't return

Hardy Bucks - Appetite for the Session hits Vicar Street for one night on April 22 and sees the core cast return for "a potent brew of music, drama and stand-up comedy guaranteed to make you laugh and/or wince and writhe in disgust".

No change there so. The lads are now in their 30s and still living in Castletown in Mayo. Eddie (Martin Moloney) is still dreaming about getting rich and Buzz (Owen Colgan), Boo (Tom Kilgallon) and Frenchtoast (Peter Cassidy), with little else to do, join him in his quest, as does Salmon (Michael Salmon).

Hardy Bucks

According to the blurb, they "need to come to grips with age, forcing them to reflect on their lifestyle choices, whilst delving into the importance of a lasting friendship". Resident villain The Viper, played by Chris Tordoff, will not appear in the stage show, however. He is currently enjoying success with his web series Viper's View, based on his Hardy Bucks character.

The Hardy Bucks started out as a web series before winning RTE's Storylands competition and being picked up by RTE for two series and a Christmas Special, before finally hitting the big screen in 2013. Tickets priced €28 go on sale this Friday 23rd February at 9am through www.ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets nationwide.

Online Editors