The Handmaid’s Tale, Atlanta and other Emmys snubs

The Handmaid’s Tale was among the snubbed shows at the Emmy Awards after the popular series failed to take home a single prize.

The Handmaid’s Tale was among the snubbed shows at the Emmy Awards after the popular series failed to take home a single prize.

The TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian tale was nominated for eight awards for its second season, including outstanding drama series, leading actress in a drama series for Elisabeth Moss and supporting actor in a drama series for Joseph Fiennes.

The Handmaid’s Tale last year won five Emmys, including drama series and the top actress accolade for Moss.

Joseph Fiennes was beaten to the supporting actor gong by Peter Dinklage (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

But with TV heavyweight Game Of Thrones back in the fray after being absent from last year’s Emmys due to the timing of its previous season, The Handmaid’s Tale missed out on the drama prize, while Fiennes lost to the fantasy show’s Peter Dinklage.

Moss missed out on her prize to The Crown’s Claire Foy, while the series also failed to take directing and writing awards, among others.

Another surprise snub came in the form of US comedy-drama series Atlanta, which had 16 nominations – the most for a comedy series this year.

It won three of the prizes it was up for at the recent Creative Arts Emmys, but lead actor, writer and director Donald Glover left empty-handed in the main categories.

Atlanta also failed to scoop the top prize it was nominated for, outstanding comedy series, losing to Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Donald Glover stars in, writes and directs Atlanta (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Foy scooped the lead actress in a drama series award over hot favourite Sandra Oh, who was nominated for acclaimed series Killing Eve.

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Oh made history when she became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated in the category for her role in the BBC America show, in which she plays an MI5 officer who is chasing an assassin.

During her acceptance speech, a shocked Foy said: “This wasn’t supposed to happen! Sandra Oh, I just love ya.”

Popular Netflix series Stranger Things has also yet to win an Emmy, after being nominated for several across the last two years.

Sandra Oh missed out on best actress in a drama series (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 1980s horror drama was up for outstanding drama series, two acting prizes for David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown as well as directing and writing prizes, but it failed to make its mark again.

It was widely believed that The Americans would be named the outstanding drama series for its final season, but it lost out to juggernaut Game Of Thrones.

While the period spy thriller did manage to nab lead actor in a drama series for Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell was also left empty-handed after missing out on the equivalent female prize.

Press Association