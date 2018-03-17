The Grand Slam countdown is on - and this pre-match clip is bound to give you the chills
Ireland are set to fight for a Grand Slam title today - for just the sixth time in the tournament's 137-year history.
Today, the class of 2018 could potentially follow in the footsteps of the 1948 and 2009 sides by beating England to enter the history books.
It's in Twickenham, and on St Patrick's Day; it's set to be the perfect day and this clip from TV3's Twitter account reflects just that.
Online Editors