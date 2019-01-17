The First Dates Ireland restaurant has never seen a whirlwind like Lorraine from Limerick

The First Dates Ireland restaurant has never had a dater quite like Lorraine O'Connell.

The bubbly Limerick woman appears on tonight's episode and is a whirlwind who gets maitre d' Mateo and barman Ethan Miles to partake in shots, steals her date's strawberries, and manages to accidentally spit out her wine.

Lorraine (52) was encouraged to apply for the show by her friend Ursula over a bottle of wine, "You can blame the vino!" she laughs.

"To be honest I was doing it for the craic. I never thought I'd be picked. You do these mad things when you're a woman of a particular age you just try these things. Well, I do anyway!"

Lorraine is looking for a man like Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean crossed with a little Orlando Bloom in Lord of the Rings with a touch of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

She is paired with office licence manager Peter.

Without giving too much away, Lorraine says they had "great craic" and she woke up the next morning "with pains in my stomach from laughing".

However, at one point during the date she breaks dating etiquette by answering a phone call from Ursula, forcing Peter to pop to the loo.

When he gets there, he phones a friend and says, "I don't know, I don't really know. It's not what I expected. This woman is just 100 per cent full on!"

During his absence Lorraine steals the strawberries from his dessert plate.

"I was terrible wasn't I?" she laughs. "Everyone was giving out to me about the strawberries but I'm coeliac and when you're coeliac you get the same things every time and I saw his dessert come out and I thought, 'Oh, will I?' and I did!"

At one point she spat out her wine accidentally. "I had a few glasses of wine. As you can tell I love the vino and it just kind of happened, it just got caught. I'd say he looked at me and went, 'What the...?'"

Lorraine, who loves vintage style and is in the process of setting up an online vintage clothing business, says she would thoroughly recommend taking part in the show.

"It was an experience and a half," she says. "I had such a crack. The whole team were very good as well.

"Don't let anybody older or with a disability or anything hold them back. Irish people are afraid to try things when they get older but they should try it whether you get a good outcome out of it or a bad outcome out of it.

"Life is life and it's getting shorter and shorter so enjoy it. You'll always have the negative and the positive."

And as for romance she says that despite her fun attitude, she would like to have a little romance in her life.

"There's nothing like a little loving. There's nothing like a little loving, nothing like meeting someone and having a kiss and a hug and whatever else comes out of it. A release of tension!"

Lorraine says she never saw herself getting married, although she admits she did contemplate getting hitched during one long term relationship in her forties.

"There was one guy I would have married but that didn't work out. Sure what can you do?" she says.

"It took me a while to get over. We were too much alike. Burt things are tough if you make them tough. It just didn't work out for me. It was just one of those things."

First Dates Ireland continues on RTE2 tonight at 9.30pm.

Online Editors