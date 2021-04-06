‘The difficult years' – Reeling in the Years producer on what to expect from new series 

Reeling in the Years producer John O’Regan has spoken of what to expect from the much-anticipated upcoming season.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Ryan Tubridy Show, Mr O’Regan explained what viewers should expect in the new series which focuses on the “difficult years”, 2010 to 2019.

“The teens - I suppose you call them the difficult years,” he said. “We’ll see what people make of it, but I mean what we tried to do with the programme is to make the same type of programme that we’ve made all along.

“We’re aiming for that blend of Irish and foreign, and upbeat/downbeat music, slow and fast, and blend of news and current affair, and music and sport.”

Music is one of the most important elements of the show, and Mr O’Regan explained that the process of deciding when to plug a certain song is a difficult one.

“You always want to foreground the Irish soundtracks, and you always want to bring in as many pop chart hits as you can,” he said.

“We go through lists of footage and we work out what we can afford, and the licence of the copyright, and then they [the editors] would compile footage onto computer drives and I’d take it home.”

Mr O’Regan said he has 15 hardbacks in his homes with hand-written notes detailing each and every important moment in the decade, making it easier for him to put the whole picture together.

One of the decisions already made as a result of this process has been to play Taylor Swift’s hit 2012 single We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together over clips of the Mahon tribunal, which investigated allegations of corrupt payments to politicians regarding political decisions.

Mr O’Regan also reflected back on Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland in 2011, in which she delivered a speech which opened with the lines “A Uachtaráin agus a chairde”, which was met with thunderous applause.

“It struck an awful lot of people, it struck me at the time,” he said. “Then I learned that it’s pretty much standard procedure for a British state visit that the Queen also starts a speech in the native language.

“So she goes to France, first words are in French. So we thought we were special - we’re not.

“However, what you have to say and I think the reason why it struck so many of us: it’s got particular significance. What Britain obviously did to suppress the language across centuries, so the impact of those words is far greater than it would be in other places.”

The current series is actually not yet finished production, with Mr O’Regan revealing that they have only just completed the 2016 episode, and will be working on the remaining episodes while the new series airs.

The sixth season will end with 2019, just as the Covid-19 pandemic begins. Mr O’Regan discussed a little bit as to what’s in store for the future.

“The question you asked earlier is how you would fit 2020 in a year, in some ways I think on an emotional level 2020 isn’t finished yet - it doesn’t really finish until people get vaccinated and we can moveon from it.

“But certainly operationally on the focus on it, let’s just get 2019 done first.”

New episodes of Reeling in the Years will air on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player every Sunday, beginning on April 11.

