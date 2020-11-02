SEASON four of ‘The Crown’ opens – quite literally – with a bang. Halfway through episode one, Philip’s beloved uncle Lord Mountbatten is on a summer trip to Mullaghmore in County Sligo when he decides to go out lobster fishing with his family.

It’s August 27, 1979, and Mountbatten and three others will die in an IRA bomb, watched from the cliffs above by two dodgy characters in a Ford Cortina.

If season three of the hugely popular Netflix drama series got bogged down in the cosy consensus of 1970s politics, season four promises to be action-packed, and if the first few episodes are anything to go by, the show’s many fans are in for quite a ride.

In fact, the challenges this time for writer Peter Morgan and his directors have, if anything, got stiffer, because the series has entered the realm of recent memory, with actors required to take on personalities viewers will vividly recall.

Among the treats on offer in this season are Margaret Thatcher’s accession, the arrival of Diana Spencer, her wedding to Charles, the hunger strikes, the Falklands War, the disappearance of Mark Thatcher in the Algerian deserts, a row between Queen and PM, the slow implosion of Charles and Di’s marriage and Mrs Thatcher’s political demise.

Mountbatten’s death forms the spine of the opening episode. ‘Uncle Dickie’, played in this last incarnation by Charles Dance, has been central to the drama from the start, the charismatic and sometimes mildly treasonous relative who has been a father figure to Prince Philip, a vital mentor to Charles (excellently played by Josh O’Connor). The young prince is at something of a loose end, having “played the field” rather more than his parents might have liked, and is now being strongly urged to settle down.

As the Queen (Olivia Colman) and Philip (Tobias Menzies) recall his various amours, they struggle with the names. “There was a Guinness,” the Queen remembers. “And am I right in thinking there was even a Borgia?” There was, but Charles’ relationship woes are about to get even worse when he meets Diana Spencer.

Emma Corrin plays young Diana, coy, quietly spoken and drawn like a moth to the royal flame when she meets Charles while he’s half-heartedly courting her older sister Sarah. Be careful what you wish for, and no-one listens to poor old Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham-Carter, giving it the kitchen sink) when she suggests it will all end in tears.

Queen Elizabeth, who in Peter Morgan’s version at least is a kind of Wedgewood version of a feminist, is rather pleased when Margaret Thatcher becomes Britain’s first ever female Prime Minister, but she’s in for a bit of a shock. Gillian Anderson, dowdied down to subdue any excess attractiveness, is the triumphant Mrs Thatcher, who storms into Buckingham Palace following her election victory for a first meeting with HRH, who soon realises she may be dealing with her least congenial PM thus far.

For Mrs T. is about to shake up traditions, and when she declares that “there’s no such thing as society”, the monarch is left to wonder what, in that case, she is the head of.

The Crown’s popularity, even in such supposedly royal-sceptic jurisdictions as ours, is astonishing. And while its success does stem in part from a soapish element, its greatest achievement is the humanising of an aloof and frosty bunch whom even the British public have struggled at times to love.

In the first two seasons, Claire Foy’s brilliant portrayal of a young, withdrawn and quietly determined Elizabeth reminded viewers that her life has been one of duty – and onerous responsibility – from the start.

Whatever one thinks of the arcane notion of hereditary monarchy, The Crown reminds us that the royals themselves have ‘greatness’ thrust upon them, and often look longingly over the palace walls and wonder what it might have been like to live a free and normal life. A lot harder, but never mind.

Though season three was well received, I felt that Olivia Colman struggled to connect her shrill and skittish middle-aged monarch with Claire Foy’s still and reserved version. In this season, she’ll have a lot more room for manoeuvre, and we all know how great an actor she is.

The new season arrives at a nadir in Anglo-Irish relations after decades of steady progress. It dramatises a time when that relationship was at its most poisonous: perhaps watching it will remind us all, and Brexiteers especially, how bad things can get when jingoistic posturing replaces dialogue, and understanding.

