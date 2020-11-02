| 8.8°C Dublin

‘The Crown’ remains a must-see as action-packed season four kicks off with IRA bomb which killed Lord Mountbatten in Sligo

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of 'The Crown'. Photo: Netflix Expand

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of 'The Crown'. Photo: Netflix

Paul Whitington

SEASON four of ‘The Crown’ opens – quite literally – with a bang. Halfway through episode one, Philip’s beloved uncle Lord Mountbatten is on a summer trip to Mullaghmore in County Sligo when he decides to go out lobster fishing with his family.

It’s August 27, 1979, and Mountbatten and three others will die in an IRA bomb, watched from the cliffs above by two dodgy characters in a Ford Cortina.

If season three of the hugely popular Netflix drama series got bogged down in the cosy consensus of 1970s politics, season four promises to be action-packed, and if the first few episodes are anything to go by, the show’s many fans are in for quite a ride.

