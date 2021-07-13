The Crown and The Mandalorian lead Emmy Award nominations

The Crown stars Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor all scored Emmy Award nominations for their farewell season on Netflix's lavishly produced regal drama.

The Crown was tied with Disney+ show The Mandalorian for most nods with 24, ahead of WandaVision on 23 and The Handmaid's Tale on 21.

Colman, who plays the Queen Elizabeth II, will be up against Corrin, who won critical acclaim for her portrayal of a young Diana, Princess of Wales, for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

O'Connor has been nominated in the male equivalent category for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales in The Crown's fourth season, which covered a tumultuous 1980s for the royal family.

The show's supporting stars were also recognised at the Emmys, which celebrate excellence in US TV.

Gillian Anderson played Margaret Thatcher and is up for supporting actress in a drama series alongside Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed Princess Margaret and Emerald Fennell, who starred as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Tobias Menzies is nominated for playing the Duke of Edinburgh.

All the actors will be replaced for The Crown's upcoming fifth season, which will place a more recent era under the Netflix glare.

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page was recognised for playing the dashing Duke of Hastings and is up against O'Connor, another first-time nominee.

Both The Crown and Bridgerton are up for the prestigious outstanding drama series Emmy, alongside The Boys, The Handmaid's Tale, This Is Us, Pose, The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country.

Despite three previous nominations, The Crown has never won the prize.

Kate Winslet is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for gritty detective drama Mare Of Easttown.

Her fellow nominees include Britons Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha.

Anya Taylor-Joy is up for The Queen's Gambit and Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision.

Coel is also nominated for her directing and writing on sexual assault drama I May Destroy You.

Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ show about a folksy American football coach parachuted in to a struggling English soccer club, scored 20 nominations.

Jason Sudeikis is up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for the titular role and is up against Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, William H Macy for Shameless and Keenan Thompson for Keenan.

In the actress category, former The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco earned her first-ever Emmy nomination for The Flight Attendant.

Her fellow nominees are Aidy Bryant for Shrill, Allison Janney for Mom, Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish and Jean Smart for Hacks.

Ted Lasso is nominated for outstanding comedy series, alongside Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily In Paris, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Pen15.

The sports comedy's predominantly British supporting cast was also recognised, with nods for Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift.

I May Destroy You, Mare Of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision make up the competitive outstanding limited or anthology series category.

Welsh actor and star of Perry Mason Matthew Rhys will be up against O'Connor and Page for lead drama actor alongside Billy Porter for Pose, Sterling K Brown for This Is Us and Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country.

The lead actress category featuring Colman and Corrin also includes Uzo Aduba for In Treatment, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Mj Rodriguez for Pose and Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country.

There was a strong British showing in the lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category.

Paul Bettany is up for WandaVision, Hugh Grant for The Undoing and Ewan McGregor for Halston.

Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr are also nominated.

Claire Foy and Charles Dance both bagged nominations for their guest roles in The Crown - Foy returned as the Queen in a flashback while Dance played Lord Mountbatten.

In the battle of the streamers and networks, HBO/HBO Max led the way with 130 nominations, narrowly ahead of Netflix's 129.

Disney+ scored 71 while NBC had 46.

The nominees for outstanding variety talk series are Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

The Amazing Race, Nailed It! RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice are all up for outstanding competition programme.

The nominations were announced during a livestreamed event on Tuesday hosted by father-daughter acting duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 19 in Los Angeles.