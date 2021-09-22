The Big Deal: Virgin Media’s talent show fails to capture viewers as ratings plummet

Virgin Media’s €3m show The Big Deal has suffered a dramatic fall in viewing figures, sundayworld.com can exclusively reveal.

The competitive talent and game show aired its first episode on Virgin Media One on September 4 and, over the past three weeks, has failed to make an impact on audiences across the country.

Hosted by Vogue Williams, each week sees a host of aspiring stars hoping that their talent is impressive enough to bag the top prize of €50,000 and woo the judging lineup.

The judges include big names such as Boy George, Jedward, former JLS popstar Aston Merrygold, rising musician Lyra, and Deirdre O’Kane.

The six-part series was billed to be the next Saturday night talent extravaganza – replacing hit franchises like The X Factor and Ireland’s Got Talent.

Despite being the flagship show at Virgin Media’s autumn launch, The Big Deal’s enormous €3m budget didn’t seem to pay off as viewership figures for the show so far have been much smaller than expected.

The first episode on 4th September brought in just 177,900 live TV viewers and the figures have decreased each week since.

Total viewership across all platforms including the Virgin Media player and 'on demand' viewers for the first show reached 244,700.

Show two raked in just under 135,000 viewers with 134,900 tuning in on the second Saturday night while a total of 205,000 watched it across all platforms.

Last Saturday’s episode only managed to keep 95,000 viewers, however, total viewing across all platforms now stands at 139,100.

In comparison, RTE's Home Advantage with Jennifer Zamparelli which aired on the same night, September 18, attracted 156,200 viewers (including live viewers and viewing on same day as live).

And viewership for popular reality shows such as Love Island on Virgin Media One attracted approximately 500,000 viewers daily across all platforms, although TV viewers alone only account for about half, with 210,000-215,000 tuning in on average.

A spokesperson for Virgin Media told sundayworld.com that the third show's total viewership is expected to increase as it has only been three days since it aired.



