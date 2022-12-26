The best films and TV shows on the box this St Stephen’s Day

Deck The Halls starring Matthew Broderick and Danny Devito airs at 10.45am on Virgin Media Two

Christmas Day may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the festivities are over just yet.

If you’re missing the sales this year, we’ve got a brilliant list of all the best films and TV shows on the box today.

There’s something for everyone with Hotel for Dogs, Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music as well as Racing at Leopardstown, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and The Greatest Snowman 2022.

FILMS

00.05 When Harry Met Sally (1989)

00.40 What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993) - BBC Two

00.50 Speed (1994) - RTÉ Two

00.50 Circle of Friends (1995) - Virgin Media One

01.25 In The Heat of The Night (1967) - RTÉ One

01.30 East is East (1999) - Channel 4

06.15 Aladdin (2019) - BBC Two

07.35 Hotel for Dogs (2009) - Channel 4

07.40 Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines (1965) - RTÉ One

09.15 Great Expectations (1946) - BBC Two

10.00 Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) - TG4

10.25 Big Hero 6 - BBC One

10.45 Deck the Halls (2006) - Virgin Media Two

Deck The Halls starring Matthew Broderick and Danny Devito airs at 10.45am on Virgin Media Two

Whatsapp Deck The Halls starring Matthew Broderick and Danny Devito airs at 10.45am on Virgin Media Two

11.00 The Secret of Moonacre (2008) - RTÉ Two

12.00 A Christmas Carol (1984) - TG4

12.25 Frozen - BBC One

13.00 Trolls: World Tour (2020) - RTÉ One

13.50 Hotel Transylvania Bearla - TG4

14.20 The Sound of Music (1965) - RTÉ One

14.25 Mary Poppins - BBC One

15.00 Goldfinger - RTÉ Two

15.30 Big Momma’s House: Like Father, Like Son

15.35 The Lost Valentine - Virgin Media Three

16.40 Ghostbusters - BBC One

16.45 Into the West (1992) - TG4

17.30 The Magnificent Seven (1960)

17.50 Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) - RTÉ Two

17.55 Peter Rabbit (2018) - Channel 4

18.35 The Christmas Choir (2008) - Virgin Media Three

21.00 Wild Rose - RTÉ Two

21.20 1917 (2019) - RTÉ One

22.00 The Notebook (2004) - Virgin Media One

22.15 Goodfellas (1990) - BBC Two

22.50 Sing Street (2016) - TG4

23.00 The Racer - RTÉ Two

23.05 Second Act (2018) - Virgin Media Two

23.30 Stan & Ollie (2018) - RTÉ One

TV SHOWS

08.25 Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights - Virgin Media One

08.55 Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights 2 - Virgin Media One

09.25 Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh at Christmas - UTV

09.30 Chrismas Brunch

10.00 In for a Christmas Penny - Virgin Media Two

11.20 Ainsley’s Festive Flavours - UTV

12.30 Racing at Kempton - Virgin Media One & UTV

13.00 Racing at Leopardstown - RTÉ Two

Catch Racing at Leopardstown on RTÉ Two at 1pm.

Whatsapp Catch Racing at Leopardstown on RTÉ Two at 1pm.

15.00 Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas

15.25 Five Star Christmas: Inside Corinthia - Channel 4

16.25 The Great Festive Pottery Throwdown - Channel 4

18.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - UTV

19.30 The Greatest Snowman 2022 - Channel 4

20.30 Christmas University Challenge - BBC Two

21.00 Death in Paradise: Christmas Special - BBC One

21.00 The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 - Channel 4