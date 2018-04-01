‘That makes me incredibly nervous’ – Dermot Bannon meets his clients on this week’s Room to Improve

So he says when he meets Dublin couple Lorna and Rory who take all of his ideas on board and have the budget he needs to create his vision.

Apparently this makes Bannon nervous, because “he wants them to have a little bit of ownership, and to have an opinion”. Tonight’s episode sees Bannon bring a vision of ‘Malibu style’ living to the Stillorgan 1960s-era home.

When he delivers his plan, the couple are blown away and as the build goes on, Dermot finds them more than willing to take on his ideas. But as he admits in this clip, having clients so willing to trust him is a little unnerving.

After showing Lorna and Rory the colour he has chosen for their windows, and getting the thumbs up from both, an incredulous Dermot says: “Most of the time I give out about clients who won’t let me do what I need to do. These guys are letting me do my job.” “They are letting me do what I need to do and that makes me incredibly nervous. Maybe that’s what makes me nervous... Not that they trust me, that’s wrong isn’t it? Maybe I want them to have a little bit of ownership and to have an opinion.”

You know what they say, be careful what you wish for! Room to Improve, RTÉ One, Easter Sunday, April 1st at 9.30pm

Online Editors