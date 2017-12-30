Entertainment TV News

'That Late Late broke my heart a little. Like the grandest of wakes' - Everyone was getting nostalgic over Late Late Dubliners Tribute

The Dubliners on 'The Late Late Show' (1987)
Aoife Kelly

Forget your Country specials and your Valentine's specials - back in 1987 there was a Late Late Show special that defined the meaning of the word.

The Late Late Show's tribute to The Dubliners, who had been on the go for a quarter of a century, aired in 1987 with contributions from Christy Moore, U2, and The Pogues.

The Dubliners on 'The Late Late Show' (1983)
They joined Ronnie Drew and co to tell stories and celebrate the power of Irish music and thirty years on Ryan Tubridy took a look back at those amazing few hours of vintage Irish TV in The Late Late Show Dubliners Tribute - 30 Years On last night.

Surviving Dubliner John Sheahan recalled how much that night meant to the band.

Gay Byrne interviews The Dubliners (1983)
Reaction to the show has been overwhelmingly positive with viewers getting nostalgic over the mammoth talent featured on the programme from the Dubliners themselves and the late Ronnie Drew (who died in 2008) to former Late Late Show host Gay Byrne.  The late Luke Kelly, who died in 1984, was also remembered.

Former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey also made an appearance, which rankles with many today, but he still didn't manage to spoil what was an amazing programme.  Here's some of the viewers reactions:

 

