'That Late Late broke my heart a little. Like the grandest of wakes' - Everyone was getting nostalgic over Late Late Dubliners Tribute

The Late Late Show's tribute to The Dubliners, who had been on the go for a quarter of a century, aired in 1987 with contributions from Christy Moore, U2, and The Pogues.

Surviving Dubliner John Sheahan recalled how much that night meant to the band.

They joined Ronnie Drew and co to tell stories and celebrate the power of Irish music and thirty years on Ryan Tubridy took a look back at those amazing few hours of vintage Irish TV in The Late Late Show Dubliners Tribute - 30 Years On last night.

Former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey also made an appearance, which rankles with many today, but he still didn't manage to spoil what was an amazing programme. Here's some of the viewers reactions:

Reaction to the show has been overwhelmingly positive with viewers getting nostalgic over the mammoth talent featured on the programme from the Dubliners themselves and the late Ronnie Drew (who died in 2008) to former Late Late Show host Gay Byrne. The late Luke Kelly, who died in 1984, was also remembered.

Luke Kelly's voice is the soundtrack of Ireland's hurt, anger, integrity, desperation and beauty.

A symphony of beauty.

The greatest of men.

He makes it okay to cry in company.#Dubliners . #latelate — Roy Curtis (@RoyCurtis68) December 29, 2017

There is a life times drink smoking and hardknocks and triumph in Ronnie Drews voice the only international artist with that depth is Tom Waits makes Ed Sheeran sound like a choirboy..and not in a good way #LateLateShow #latelate — Urlofcork (@urlofcork) December 29, 2017

Luke Kelly was the jewel in the crown. #latelate — david whelan (@dulchiewhelan) December 29, 2017

That #LateLate broke my heart a little. Like the grandest of wakes. #dubliners — Dermot Keyes (@DermotKeyes) December 29, 2017

Brilliant to see the #latelate tribute to The Dubliners tonight…30 years since it was first aired on @rte. I remember having a VHS copy of The Dubliners performance of ‘The Irish Rover’ with @poguesofficial 😊 — Tony Duffin (@tonyduffin) December 29, 2017

#latelate to all hipster brigade Ronnie and the Dubliners were first . — Patrick Rahilly (@Pat_OChocolate) December 29, 2017

Gay Byrne a world class broadcaster, he was the #LateLateShow #latelate — david whelan (@dulchiewhelan) December 29, 2017

#latelate and just to add to how classy and professional Gay Byrne was, the Ciaran Burke moment was so touching. He knew he was in his last days but Gay made sure he was included and played a hugely important part in this tribute.

Beautiful Gay, Beautiful pic.twitter.com/aGCSNVHfEx — Diarmuid (@diarmuidthe1st) December 29, 2017

#LateLateShow 3O years on, this show not only highlighting how good were the Dubliners but confirming the great Gaybo is still untouchable. #latelate #gaybyrne — Jim Gray (@jimnotleo) December 29, 2017

With no control of the remote at home, I'm watching this vintage #LateLate thing. A woman has hilariously tried to hide her face during an audience pan, everyone has pints of Guinness under their seats, and Haughey himself just slid onscreen like Nosferatu. I think I love 1987? — Alan (@nalanaheem) December 29, 2017

#latelate The cheek of Haughey sitting there on the stage. Unbelievable neck from him. #Dublinersspecial — The janitor (@Thejanitor14) December 29, 2017

Can't get over the barefaced arrogance of Haughey sitting up on stage with the musicians when not even invited on the show. #latelate — Simon Long (@simonolubhaing) December 29, 2017

It was all going well until yer man rode in #latelate pic.twitter.com/AgF5Qgg1Dz — Dan O' Neill (@activedan) December 29, 2017

Anyone else like deeply moved by this #LateLate? Not even Haughey’s demonic presence could spoil it — Declan Dashin’ Through The Snow 🌨🎄 (@Tweet_Dec) December 29, 2017

I think from now one they should just rerun from the archives of the 1980s every week. #latelate — Joe Lennon (@joelennon) December 29, 2017