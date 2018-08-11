'That kid is ready for college' - viewers spotted a pretty hilarious mistake in Fair City's labour scene
Fair City is the gift that keeps on giving.
Not only does it provide grade-A storylines like a seemingly never-ending kidnap plot and a lengthy murder whodunnit, it has a cult following and remains one of RTE's most popular shows with more than 500,000 daily viewers.
And a few of those viewers noticed one glaringly obvious error while Kerri-Ann Bishop had just given birth, while Decco was holding their newborn little girl - namely, she was far from newborn in size.
Congrats to Kerri-Anne and Decco on the birth of their new born 6 month old🎉🎉🎉#faircity— Carmel Ní Nualláin (@carmelnolan2000) August 9, 2018
#faircity at least Kerri Ann and decco can start the baby off on solids— ciara nash (@Kiks31) August 9, 2018
Fucking hell the baby is about 8 months old #faircity— ellie bunny (@bunny_ellie) August 9, 2018
Jaysus . The size of that child #faircity— Armchair Critic (@TV_Fauteuil) August 9, 2018
That child is ready for college. #faircity— James Murphy (@james1212) August 9, 2018
Online Editors
