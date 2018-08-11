Entertainment TV News

Saturday 11 August 2018

'That kid is ready for college' - viewers spotted a pretty hilarious mistake in Fair City's labour scene

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Fair City is the gift that keeps on giving.

Not only does it provide grade-A storylines like a seemingly never-ending kidnap plot and a lengthy murder whodunnit, it has a cult following and remains one of RTE's most popular shows with more than 500,000 daily viewers.

And a few of those viewers noticed one glaringly obvious error while Kerri-Ann Bishop had just given birth, while Decco was holding their newborn little girl - namely, she was far from newborn in size.

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top