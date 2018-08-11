Fair City is the gift that keeps on giving.

'That kid is ready for college' - viewers spotted a pretty hilarious mistake in Fair City's labour scene

Not only does it provide grade-A storylines like a seemingly never-ending kidnap plot and a lengthy murder whodunnit, it has a cult following and remains one of RTE's most popular shows with more than 500,000 daily viewers.

And a few of those viewers noticed one glaringly obvious error while Kerri-Ann Bishop had just given birth, while Decco was holding their newborn little girl - namely, she was far from newborn in size.

Congrats to Kerri-Anne and Decco on the birth of their new born 6 month old🎉🎉🎉#faircity — Carmel Ní Nualláin (@carmelnolan2000) August 9, 2018

#faircity at least Kerri Ann and decco can start the baby off on solids — ciara nash (@Kiks31) August 9, 2018

Fucking hell the baby is about 8 months old #faircity — ellie bunny (@bunny_ellie) August 9, 2018

Jaysus . The size of that child #faircity — Armchair Critic (@TV_Fauteuil) August 9, 2018

That child is ready for college. #faircity — James Murphy (@james1212) August 9, 2018

