Ireland AM presenter Anna Daly has announced that she’s leaving the Virgin Media breakfast show.

The broadcaster said her last appearance on the popular show will be just a month away on September 19.

She is leaving the breakfast slot to join The Communications Clinic as a consultant.

The TV star announced the news on Twitter, writing: “After many awesome years reporting and then anchoring @irelandamvmtv an opportunity has come up to work with the incredibly talented team at The Communications Clinic.

"This, along with the fact that my 'side-hustle' business littlebliss.com has grown exponentially and become much more than that, means I'll soon be moving on.

Read More

"Thanks to all of you who have tuned in along the way, it’s been quite the journey. I have other TV projects that I'm excited about in the near future.

"For now, you’ll have to put up with me on AM until Sept 19th.”

Head of training at The Communications Clinic Lorcan Nyhan said he is “thrilled” that Anna has joined the team.

"Our training division has grown significantly over the last year so we’ve been on the lookout for someone who has the unique blend of skills we require in a training consultant,” he said.

“Anna is an obvious choice as she has a wealth of experience broadcasting live TV across the nation.

"As an interviewer and presenter, coupled with her ability to make an instant, warm connection with any guest, Anna will bring huge value to all of our clients.”

The broadcaster will be working with clients to help them prepare for media interviews, workplace presentations and job interviews.

Anna added: ““I am delighted to be joining an impressive line-up of highly skilled broadcasters and gifted public relations and communications experts and to seeing some of my television skills transfer to help others reach their goals and potential when communicating, in whatever format that might be.”